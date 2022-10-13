Smyrna Man Faces Unlawful Photography Charge

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Smyrna man on a charge of unlawful photography.

In April, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI special agents began investigating an allegation involving photography of a minor. As a result of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Kenneth Harless, Jr., as the individual responsible for the unlawful photography.

On October 3rd, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Kenneth Harless, Jr., (DOB 04/05/2002) with one count of Aggravated Unlawful Photography. Today, he was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $3,000 bond.