McNabola Law Group Takes on Negligence/Wrongful Death Case On Behalf of Family of Tragically Killed Firefighter
Chicago-based law firm is representing the family of John Patrick Van Petten who asphyxiated from chokehold at a 2021 New Year’s Eve PartyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The McNabola Law Group (“MLG”) is representing the family of John Patrick Van Petten in a negligence and wrongful death case. Retained by the son of the deceased, John Patrick Van Petten, II, as Independent Administrator of his father’s estate, MLG alleges a fatal incident occurred at the home of the defendant, Niranjan Sundaram, on January 1, 2021, resulting in the death of a 49-year-old father of four during a New Year’s celebration.
John Patrick Van Petten was an 18-year veteran of the Village of Forest Park Fire Department, a respected first-responder, and union representative for Local 2753. During a party at the defendant’s Kane County home, he and the host were wrestling on the kitchen floor, at approximately 2 a.m., when Mr. Sundaram placed an arm around Mr. Van Petten’s neck, putting him in a chokehold that cut off all oxygen. Even after Mr. Van Petten’s body became limp, Mr. Sundaram failed to release him.
“The Defendant, an experienced wrestler, intentionally put the decedent in a dangerous chokehold that he knew or should have known could cause severe injury and, possibly, death,” points out Mark E. McNabola, partner of the McNabola Law Group. “As a result, John Van Petten, a revered firefighter who protected numerous lives in his community, lost his own life. His four children have lost their father and all of the guidance, support, love, and affection he would have provided well into the future.”
The cause of action has been brought pursuant to the Illinois Wrongful Death Act (750 ILCS 180/0.01 et seq.) For further information, the case number is 2022 LA 000376.
About McNabola Law Group
For over 30 years, the McNabola Law Group (“MLG”) has distinguished itself as a premier law firm dedicated to representing individuals who have been wrongfully injured. Over the years, McNabola has won numerous verdicts and multimillion-dollar settlements for hundreds of deserving clients, earning the firm the highest reputation from jurists, the general public, and the clients it has represented. Based in Chicago, McNabola serves clients throughout the State of Illinois with unparalleled compassionate and committed legal representation. The firm is also actively involved in philanthropic, charitable, and educational activities and has been recognized by dozens of educational, religious, and charitable organizations including Catholic Charities, Boys Hope Girls Hope, Center of Concern, Mulliganeers, Dreams for Kids, the Irish Fellowship Club of Chicago, DePaul University, and Notre Dame University, among others. Mark McNabola, founder of the firm, is a frequent contributor to legal and scholarly publications, and has been honored on many occasions with awards from esteemed professional organizations and legal publications. More information about the McNabola Law Group may be found at www.mcnabolalaw.com.
