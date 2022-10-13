Winter is Coming: Prepare Your Car
Cincinnati salvage yard, Lindale Auto Parts, shares tips for winterizing your vehicleCINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winter is just around the corner, and Lindale Auto Parts wants you to be prepared. The cold months can wreak havoc on your vehicle if you don’t take the right precautions. Fortunately, the folks at Lindale Auto Parts are experts on winterizing cars, and they have a few tips to share.
Check your antifreeze levels frequently. Antifreeze helps regulate your car engine’s temperature. It keeps fluids in your engine system from boiling or freezing—both occurrences that could cause severe damage to several vehicle components. In the winter, your car has to contend with lower external temperatures, so it’s important to make sure your cooling system is up for the job.
Keep your windshield washer fluid topped off. Between the snow, salt, and slush, winter driving can be a messy business. You need to be able to clean your windshield constantly to avoid the consequences of driving with an obscured view.
Inspect your tires. Replace them if the treads are worn down to avoid losing traction on icy roads. Monitor your tire pressure closely. Drops in temperature may cause a loss of air pressure. Keep your tires aired up to prevent blowouts and other accidents.
Make sure your brakes are in good working order. They need to be fully operational so you can navigate treacherous winter driving conditions as safe as possible. If you notice any potential problems with your braking system, get them taken care of before the seasons change.
Always carry a survival kit in your trunk. When you live in a cold climate, it’s best to be prepared for the worst. Your kit should include spare winter clothes, emergency flares and/or an SOS strobe, jumper cables, a shovel, safety absorbent or kitty litter (for traction), and anything else that might come in handy when you’re stranded in sub-zero temperatures. If your car breaks down somewhere remote, having a survival kit just might save your life.
If you heed all of this advice from Lindale Auto Parts, you and your vehicle should make it through the winter in prime condition.
