Community Rink Affordability Grant Program Application Period Opens October 17

The Government of Saskatchewan will once again be partnering with the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association (SPRA) in accepting applications from communities for the Community Rink Affordability Grant (CRAG) - committing $1.7 million to the program for 2022-23.

CRAG provides funding for community-owned indoor skating and curling rinks. In 2021-22, a total of the 594 ice surfaces received funding, including 377 skating rinks and 217 curling rinks.

"Community rinks offer a wide variety of programs year-round that have tremendous benefits for the health and wellbeing of community residents, while also enhancing our quality of life," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "These facilities serve as community hubs for gathering and physical activity across the province. This grant simply helps with costs associated with running these locally owned rinks."

The SPRA administers and delivers the program on behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan.

"Once again, SPRA is proud to partner with the provincial government to administer this important grant program," SPRA President Jody Boulet said. "As costs continue to increase, every dollar is critical to maintaining the recreation places and spaces that make our communities great places to live and play."

Communities, First Nations, schools, and non-profits are eligible and encouraged to register for an annual grant of $2,500 per indoor ice surface.

To learn more and register for the Community Rink Affordability Grant program, please complete the online form found on the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association's website at https://www.spra.sk.ca/funding/our-grants/.

Applications can be submitted between October 17, 2022, and January 16, 2023.

