Franchise Business Review Reveals Its 2022 Top Franchises for Veterans List
This Year's Top Franchises for Veterans List Is Based on 18 Months of Survey Data Acquired from 3,000+ Veteran Franchise Owners Across More Than 300 Brands
Many franchises entice veterans to invest via special incentives and discounts, but what really matters is what happens after they buy a franchise.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of franchise companies offer military veterans incentives to sign on with them. But it can be difficult to wade through myriad data points to know which brands actually offer the best opportunities. One of the best ways for veterans to determine if a franchise opportunity is really as good as it appears to be is to review feedback from actual veteran franchise owners.
Franchise Business Review’s franchisee satisfaction data is a great place for potential franchise buyers to begin their franchise research. FBR’s independent franchisee satisfaction reviews measure the health of franchise systems based exclusively on the feedback of actual franchise owners. Each year, the company selects award winners for its Top 200 Franchises list. From this best-of-the-best list, the market research firm then determines award winning franchises in special interest segments such as Top Franchises for Veterans.
“Many franchises entice veterans to invest via special incentives and discounts, but what really matters is what happens after they buy a franchise. The franchises featured in our Top Franchises for Veterans report have earned the seal of approval from the veterans who own them," says Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review.
To determine this year’s list of Top Franchises for Veterans, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of survey data from over 3,000 veteran franchise owners representing more than 300 franchise brands.
Are Veterans Predisposed to Franchising Success?
According to VetFran, 65% of franchisors report that their rate of hiring veterans has increased in recent years and veteran franchise owners are more likely to hire other veterans as employees.
Veterans are trained to execute systems and follow strict procedures. This makes transitioning to an established franchise that operates on proven systems and procedures a natural evolution. Also, veterans are trained to understand and motivate teams, improve processes, and achieve critical missions which makes military experience an ideal foundation for successful leadership and franchise ownership.
Franchise Business Review’s research regarding franchisees with military experience shows they are drawn to a number of franchise models and investment levels. The 80 brands on FBR’s veterans list have Franchisee Satisfaction ratings of 10-30% higher on average than other franchises. The most popular franchise segments for veterans are Home Services (14% vets), Services (11% vets), Automotive (10% vets), Retail (10%), Senior Care (10%), and Food (8%).
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at https://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/digital-guides/
