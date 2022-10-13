PennDOT and AAA East Central Highlight Safety Ahead of National School Bus and Teen Driver Safety Weeks

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and AAA East Central partnered with the W.L. Roenigk school bus company to hold a media event today encouraging both experienced and novice drivers to abide by school bus laws ahead of National School Bus Safety and Teen Driver Safety weeks, both running next week.

Both experienced and novice drivers should take time to familiarize themselves with Pennsylvania's School Bus Stopping Law for the safety of students riding the bus, as well as their own safety.

National School Bus Safety Week highlights the state's law, which declares the traveling public must stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that have their red lights flashing and stop arm extended. Drivers may not proceed until all children have reached a place of safety. If physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the school bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping.

Law enforcement throughout the state remain vigilant in enforcing this law to keep students riding the school bus safe. Violators of Pennsylvania's School Bus Stopping Law will receive a $250 fine, five points on their driving record and a 60-day license suspension.

While many experienced drivers fail to abide by school bus stopping laws, the safety partners are focused on highlighting the laws to novice teen drivers during this year's Teen Driver Safety Week. As many teens gain their early driving experiences traveling to and from school, it's especially vital they know how to drive safely near school buses and in school zones, for their safety and the safety of their peers.

The School Bus Stopping law is one of many that teens should practice during National Teen Driver Safety Week, as the effort aims to raise awareness to the fact that vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among 16-24-year-olds.

Teens are also reminded to always wear a seat belt, obey the speed limit and avoid distractions. Practicing safe behaviors like these will help shape young, novice drivers into safer and more perceptive motorists later. Driving is a big responsibility and with practice, comes improvement.

For schools or other groups interested in an in-person or virtual teen driver presentation, contact Yasmeen Manyisha at ymanyisha@pa.gov.

For more information, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.

PennDOT's media center offers social-media-sized graphics highlighting topics such as aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seat belts for organizations, community groups, or others who share safety information with their stakeholders.

For regional updates, follow PennDOT on Twitter and join the Greater Pittsburgh Area PennDOT Facebook group.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, ymanyisha@pa.gov

# # #





