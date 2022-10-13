Ramp Meter Improvements Planned Next Week on Several I-476 On-Ramps in Delaware and Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that ramp meter replacement work will take place at night next on several on-ramps to Interstate 476 in Delaware and Montgomery counties under a project to replace ramp meter equipment and digital message signs on several state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region.

On Monday, October 17, through Thursday, October 27, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a single lane closure will be in place weeknights on one or more of the following I-476 on-ramps:



Delaware County



U.S. 1 to I-476 North and I-476 South in Marple Township;

U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to I-476 North and I-476 South in Radnor Township; and

Route 3 (West Chester Pike) to I-476 North and I-476 South in Marple Township.



Montgomery County

Chemical Road to I-476 South in Plymouth Township;

Germantown Pike to I-476 South in Plymouth Township; and

Ridge Pike to I-476 North and I-476 South in Plymouth Township.



Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Kuharchik Construction Inc., of Exeter, Pa. is the general contractor on the $2.1 million project, which is financed with 100% federal funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to finish in October 2024.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

