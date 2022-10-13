Bridge Construction Planned at Night Next Week on U.S. 1, Rockhill Drive in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge construction will continue next week on U.S. 1 and Rockhill Drive under a $95 million project to reconstruct, widen and improve a 1.3-mile section of U.S. 1 in Bensalem Township, Bucks County.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Motorists are reminded that the ramp to southbound U.S. 1 from Rockhill Drive remains closed and detoured during construction at the Neshaminy Interchange.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through or near the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.



PennDOT is reconstructing and widening almost three miles of U.S. 1, improving the interchanges, and constructing several new bridges — including new structures over the Neshaminy Creek and over rail lines near the Penndel exit— under two contracts (RC1, RC2) to rebuild, widen and improve U.S. 1 in Bucks County.

Allan Myers, Inc. of Worcester, PA is the general contractor on the $95 million U.S. 1 Section RC1 project that is expected to be completed this year. JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA is the general contractor on the $111.5 million U.S. 1 Section RC2 project that is scheduled to be completed in mid-2026.

For more information on PennDOT's U.S. 1 reconstruction program in Bucks County, visit www.us1bucks.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

