Weekend Repairs on SB I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge Postponed

10/13/2022

Update will be issued when work is rescheduled

Harrisburg, PA – Expansion dam repairs scheduled for this weekend on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Dauphin and Cumberland counties has been postponed.







This work, which previously was expected to be performed this weekend from Friday night to Monday morning, will be rescheduled.





An updated press release will be issued when the new work date is set.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



