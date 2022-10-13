Submit Release
I-90 Westbound Exit 9 Reopened in Erie County

​The Interstate 90 westbound off ramp at Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard Platea) reopened to traffic late yesterday. The westbound on ramp and eastbound off ramp at the same interchange opened earlier this year.

Reconstruction work is wrapping up on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 from mile maker 3.5 to mile maker 10.5 as well as at the I-90 eastbound on ramp.

Once all the ramps are open, work will turn to transitioning the I-90 eastbound traffic to the newly paved roadway. Motorists are reminded to remain alert while traveling through the work zone as contractors remove the concrete barrier and do additional work in the coming weeks.  

Construction at the interchange and the eastbound lanes is part of a $66.1 million, three-year contract to reconstruct a 6.85-mile section of I-90 from near mile marker 3.5 to near mile marker 10.5, in Springfield Township, Girard Township, and Platea Borough. Work also includes the replacement or rehabilitation of four other bridges and the construction or two teardrop roundabouts at the Route 18 interchange.

Information on the project, as well as other work happening along I-90, including detours and changes in traffic patterns, can be found online at  www.penndot.pa.gov/I90Projects.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers. Drivers are reminded to yield to vehicles already inside the roundabout and to never stop inside the circle.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #


