North Carolina’s 40±ac Beaumont Ridge Farm—2014 Cashiers Designer Showhouse—to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Beaumont Ridge Farm, 160 Down Ridge Road, Glenville, North Carolina Sprawling main home, plus luxurious bunk house & guest house Featured as the 2014 Cashiers Designer Showhouse estate 40±ac farm on scenic flat ridge in the Blue Ridge mountains Fit for equestrians with new a multi-discipline riding ring

Perched within the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains, the homestead includes 3 separate residences, pristine pastoral land, equestrian facilities, and more.

Naming your price for a property such as this is a limited opportunity for this area...we are excited to partner with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions to find the next owner of this truly exquisite home.” — Beth Townsend, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set amidst the Western North Carolina Appalachian chain, Beaumont Ridge Farm will auction next month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, in cooperation with listing agent Beth Townsend of McKee Properties, LLC. Listed for $14.5 million, the property will sell Without Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held 15–21 November via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“Beaumont Ridge Farm is an incredible multi-faceted estate and is a property that would be difficult to duplicate in today’s market. Naming your price for a property such as this is a limited opportunity for this area, and we are excited to partner with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions to find the next owner of this truly exquisite home,” stated Beth Townsend, Listing Agent.

Designed by renowned architect Jim Fox and prestigiously selected as the 2014 Cashiers Designer Showhouse, this premier estate has only been improved upon since with extensive additions and renovations in every residence, bringing modern luxury to the picturesque and private property. Discover 40± acres of pristine pastoral land with a main house flanked by a two-bedroom guest house and additional two-bedroom bunk house. Soaring vaulted ceilings and incredible views can be found in each residence, acting as the perfect accent to exposed stone walls and rustic finishes befitting a luxury country inn. Across the entire property, breathtaking views of Laurel Knob and Cow Rock Mountains—a 1,400-foot stone edifice that combines to make the largest box canyon east of the Mississippi River—can be enjoyed. A new multi-discipline riding ring, four contiguous pastures, and a six-stall barn provide many opportunities for equestrians. Outbuildings, workshops, and garages ensure ample space for every hobby. When favorable weather calls, fish at Lake Glenville, along western North Carolina’s fabled fly-fishing trail, or in the trout-stocked pond on property, skeet shooting in the back pasture, or hike on the property's perimeter trails, all while pristine, lush landscaping and breath-taking views of Laurel Knob and Cow Rock Mountains paint a picture-perfect backdrop. With incredible entertaining spaces both indoors and out, host a gathering of any size that will wow the most discerning of guests.

“Beaumont Ridge has been the ultimate sanctuary for our family from the moment we set foot on this pristine property. There is no easy way to put into words both the comfort and freedom of being a part of this magnificent estate. The opportunities are endless, offering something for everyone in every season. Whether its’ family or friends, this place was created for memory making, blazing fires, strong drinks, and enjoying all that western North Carolina has to offer,” stated sellers, Charlie and Clare Crawford.

Additional features include approximately 8,000 square feet of living space; soaring vaulted ceilings with reclaimed hand-hewn beams; elegant Tennessee fieldstone water feature in entry foyer and antique Georgia barnwood accent walls and ceilings ; wood-burning fireplaces; sprawling wrap-around porch; multiple covered and uncovered outdoor entertaining areas; fully stocked trout pond; multiple outer stalls and several outbuildings; a 4-car garage, garden shed, and several workshops; and raised garden beds and extensive perennial flower gardens— all just 1 hour to Asheville Regional Airport, 2.5 hours to Atlanta, and 3 hours to Charlotte.

The quaint mountain towns of Cashiers and neighboring Highlands offer visitors incredible dining, shopping, live music, and numerous breweries. Extend your stay at The Old Edwards Inn—a European-style Relais & Chateaux property with premium leisure amenities, farm-fed restaurants, and a world-class spa. Plan to attend the renowned 4-day annual Highlands Food & Wine Festival, bringing together multiple generations for a celebration of fabulous food, exquisite wine, and world-class music. Hike, explore, sightsee, or even whitewater raft in the Pisgah and Nantahala National Forests. Perfect your swing at one of many country clubs, including world-class golf on Tom Fazio designed courses, among others. If golf is not your sport of choice, you can try your hand at pickle ball, croquet, and tennis. Head to the nearby Tuckasegee River or any location on the fabled Western North Carolina Fly Fishing Trail for world-class native trout fishing, and try your hand at hooking Rainbow, Brook, and Brown trout. Just minutes away from downtown Cashiers sits Lake Glenville, a pristine mountain lake perfect for fishing, boating, water sports, and enjoying the breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge mountains beyond. This premier Southeastern destination is also known as the “Land of Waterfalls”, offering over 250 opportunities to see these majestic, cascading features. Beaumont Ridge Farm sits in the perfect location to enjoy all Jackson and Macon County have to offer. Midway between Charlotte and Atlanta, and only an hour from Asheville Regional Airport, your next great adventure is sure to begin from this exclusive local estate.

Beaumont Ridge Farm is available for showings daily 1–4PM by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 33 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.