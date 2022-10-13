2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Me and Pancreatic Cancer, Uncut by Samson E. Byrd

A pancreatic cancer survivor’s testimony of dealing with it in the middle of the COVID 19 pandemic

PANCREATIC CANCER AND ME, UNCUT is the true story of a pancreatic cancer survivor's experiences of diagnosis, fight, pain, treatment, and recovery even through the disturbing noise of American.” — Samson E. Byrd

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— Author Samson Bryd gives hope to everyone who is dealing with pancreatic cancer and celebrates life for those who managed to survive cancer in PANCREATIC CANCER AND ME, UNCUT. This inspirational work will be represented by Authors Press at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming

October 19-23, 2022.

This book is a true account of a pancreatic cancer survivor; witness how this journey unfolds. Watch how the protagonist conquers the battle and how he dealt with the difficulties and hardships of having pancreatic cancer. Unlike most people, Bryd did not dwell on the thought of possibly not having to

enjoy life longer than what he expected, instead, he immortalized the thoughts that went through his head the first time he was inflicted with the sickness, to his treatment process, up until surviving it.

Copies of the book are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online

bookstores.

PANCREATIC CANCER AND ME, UNCUT

Written by Samson Byrd

Paperback |

