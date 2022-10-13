Crittenton Services of Greater Washington Celebrates 134 Years This November

CSGW announces 134 years of championing young women in the region and invites you to join them on November 10th to celebrate prominent women and teen girls.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crittenton Services of Greater Washington (CSGW) is celebrating 134 years of service to young women across the region at their annual fundraising event. This year’s theme is “Time To Thrive” and will be hosted at The Hamilton Live on November 10, 2022 at 6 PM. CSGW will be honoring five distinguished women accompanied by a Crittenton Alumna. The Leadership Honorees will be given awards for their active leadership in their communities and for being inspirations to teen girls across the region.“I am so proud of the work Crittenton continues to do to meet the needs of teen girls that reside in this region.” said Aaron Myers, Interim President and CEO. This year, CSGW has partnered with the DC Department of Health and Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services to provide mental health services to their participants, a projected number of 1,100 teen girls. Myers continued, “Our results are clear, with a 100% graduation rate last year, and 83% enrolled in college upon graduation, our plan is to support these positive trends so that our girls have a better chance at a brighter future.”The hosts for the evening are the iconic husband & wife duo, WUSA9’s Get Up DC Host, Allison Seymour, and Marc Clarke, President of Marc Clarke Media and Host of BMORELIFESTYLE on Fox45. Known for her roles in Tyler Perry’s best-selling playwrights, American Singer and Actress Cheryl Pepsii Riley will be performing throughout the evening and award ceremony. Honorary host committee members include Senator Chris Van Hollen, and Councilmember Brianne Nadeau.The five special guests being honored are as follows:-Jan Adams, Founder & CEO of JMA Solutions-Meedie Bardonille, Founder & President, Black Nurse Collaborative, Chair of DC Board of Nursing-María S. Gómez, Founder, Former President and CEO of Mary’s Center for Maternal and Child Care-Narda Jones, Chief of Staff, Federal Communications Commissions-Dr. Unique N. Morris Hughes, Director, District of Columbia Department of Employment Services (DOES)To purchase your ticket, become a sponsor, or learn more about this event please visit our website For any questions or press inquiries, please contact Abby Saturni at asaturni@crittentonservices.org or visit our press resources page at https://crittentonservices.org/press-resources/ ###About CSGW: For 133 years, Crittenton Services of Greater Washington (CSGW) has equipped teen girls in underserved communities with the skills and support to navigate the challenges of middle and high school. Through the lens of trauma-informed care, our programs teach teen girls to value their gifts and develop essential life skills. Most importantly, they attain a belief in their ability to succeed. The success of our programs are reflected by our 100% graduation rate, with 83% of our graduates going on to attend a two- or four-year college. Please visit https://www.crittentonservices.org to learn more about our programs.Press Contact:Abby SaturniDirector of CommunicationsCrittenton Services of Greater Washingtonasaturni@crittentonservices.org©2022 Crittenton Services of Greater Washington. All rights reserved.