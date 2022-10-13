GREEN SPACE Gallery features the works of RI artists Aleksandar Baba-Vulic, Spencer Evans and Susan Taetzsch; Block Island Airport Gallery presents the works of R.I. artist Andre Lee Bassuet

Warwick, RI—GREEN SPACE Gallery at TF Green International Airport, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), announced the opening of its winter exhibit featuring works by Aleksandar Baba-Vulic, Block Island, Spencer Evans, Providence, and Susan Taetzsch, Exeter. Exhibit runs through mid-January.

In addition, the gallery at the Block Island Airport, also partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), announced the opening of its fall exhibit featuring works by Andre Lee Bassuet, of North Kingstown. The exhibition runs through late-January.

GREEN SPACE at T.F. Green International Airport features the following:

• Block Island's Aleksandar Baba-Vulic is a Serbian and American Nature Photographer. Born in Serbia, Alex resides on Block Island when not traveling with his camera. While gaining his master's degree in Biology and Natural Sciences from the University of Novi Sad, Alex was afforded the opportunity to study abroad bringing him to dramatically beautiful Block Island.

• Providence's Spencer Evans is a native of Houston. He earned his bachelor's degree in fine art from the University of Missouri in 2009 with an emphasis in drawing and painting and earned an MFA from the University of Texas at Arlington. Spencer is currently an Assistant Professor in Experimental and Foundation Studies at RISD.

• Exeter's Suzanne Taetzsch was born and raised in New Jersey and has lived and worked in Rhode Island since 2008. She trained as a metalsmith and earned a BFA from State University of New York at New Paltz. After exhibiting in the craft and jewelry world for many years, a connection with other artists led to a position at a non-profit artists' space, where she was introduced to photography. When she found abstract painting, it felt like coming home.

At Block Island's airport gallery, Andre Lee Bassuet, of North Kingstown, is the featured artist.

Bassuet is an artist, designer and educator whose work primarily deals with memory and fleeting nature of human connections. Originally from Brooklyn, she completed her MFA at Osaka University of Arts on a Fellowship from the Japanese Government Ministry of Education and a bachelor's from New York University. She has participated in artist residencies at AS220 and Manhattan Graphics Center and exhibited in New York, Providence, Michigan, Florida, Seattle, Red Lodge, Kyoto, Osaka and Shanghai. Her artist books are in the Columbia University Libraries, MassArt Libraries, RISD Fleet Library collection, Western Michigan University's Special Collections as well as private collections.

The 2022 exhibitors for the GREEN SPACE Gallery were chosen by panelists Darrell Matsumoto, Wakefield, Saman Sajasi, Providence, and Judith Tolnick-Champa, Pawtucket.

The 2022 exhibitors for the Block Island Gallery were chosen by panelists Darrell Matsumoto, Wakefield, Saman Sajasi, Providence, and Judith Tolnick-Champa, Pawtucket.