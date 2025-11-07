Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Resume Overnight Route 4 Closures for South County Trail Bridge Demolition in East Greenwich

As part of its ongoing project to replace the South County Trail Bridge (Route 2 over Route 4) in East Greenwich, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will resume temporary closures of a section of Route 4 on Wednesday night, November 12.

The closures are necessary for bridge demolition work, and will take place on weeknights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The schedule is as follows:

November 12 & 13: Route 4 North closed. All traffic will exit the highway onto Route 2 North (Exit 5) and follow it approximately 3 miles, turn right onto Division Street, and use the on-ramp after the Showcase Cinemas for Route 4 North/I-95 North.

November 16 & 17: Route 4 South closed. All traffic will take Exit 7A (Frenchtown Road/Route 402 West), turn left, then left again on Route 2 South and follow the detour approximately 1 mile to the Route 4 South on-ramp.

During the Route 4 South closure, access will be maintained to Exit 7B for Route 403 East toward the Quonset Business Park. Any traffic coming from the business park on Route 403 West to Route 4 South will need to follow the detour using Frenchtown Road and Route 2. Route 403 West to Route 4 North will not be affected.

RIDOT will post police officers at key intersections along the detour routes to help keep traffic moving.

The South County Trail Bridge is 52 years old and in fair condition but only one rating point away from being classified as structurally deficient. It carries approximately 13,400 vehicles per day.

Additional phases of demolition and bridge reconstruction will be scheduled and RIDOT will announce the closures in advance. RIDOT is using accelerated bridge construction methods to fully replace this bridge by fall 2026.

The work on the South County Trail Bridge is part of a larger, $76.8 million multi-bridge project that includes replacement of the bridges carrying Frenchtown Road over Route 4 as well as Devil's Foot Road over Amtrak's Northeast Corridor. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2027.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

Replacement of the South County Trail Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.