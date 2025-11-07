Africa Imports Recalls Organic Moringa Leaf Powder

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Africa Imports is voluntarily recalling its Organic Moringa Leaf Powder (1-kilogram box) because it may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recalled Organic Moringa Leaf Powder was sold nationwide through the company's website, africaimports.com. The affected product is packaged in 1-kilogram boxes labeled "Organic Moringa Leaf Powder." All Organic Moringa Leaf Powder purchased after 06/05/2025 is included in this recall.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, infection can lead to more severe conditions such as arterial infections, endocarditis, or arthritis.

Customers should dispose of this product.

For additional information, contact africa@africaimports.com.