2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: The Truth About Ruth by Etta B Harbin

The undiscovered secrets of Ruth will be unveiled at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— Compressing eleven little-known or unexplored facts into one exquisite book, Etta B. Harbin’s The Truth About Ruth is prose intended for young Christian females and a guide to give its readers almost a first-hand account of the strategies used by Ruth to get her man— as whimsical as it may sound, this work is a great reference tool appropriate for Christian dating. It will be displayed at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19-23, 2022.

Using biblical references, Ruth is most known as a biblical character who, after being widowed, remained with her husband’s mother. This filial act is far from what Harbin is pointing out in the book. She was able to use Ruth’s story as a practical guide for teens to broaden their horizons about the world of dating. Harbin revealed some of Ruth’s undiscovered secrets usually pushed aside by scholars or teens who are simply skimming through the bible.

“Bringing no preconceived ideas into the text, readers will be able to release antiquated dating ideas and embrace the readily applicable truths about Ruth

that are appropriate for Christian dating and release those that are antithetical to promoting meaningful relationships that are bound in Christian love and

respect for each other.”

— Etta B. Harbin, The Truth About Ruth

“The book echoes and outlays a healthy balance between finance & romance in the dating chase. Through Harbin’s lens, we get an “eye-opening” and an

awakened revelation of real-talk.”

— Tammy Richardson, Amazon Customer Review

The Truth About Ruth

Written by Etta B. Harbin

