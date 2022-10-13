Drawings for trapping permits at Grafton-area sites to take place Nov. 2

Page Content

​GRAFTON – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host a public lottery drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2, for the allocation of trapping permits for Copperhead Hollow Wildlife Area, Mississippi River State Fish and Wildlife Area, and Pere Marquette State Park.

The drawing will take place at the Mississippi River Area site office, 17836 State Highway 100 North in Grafton. Registration for the drawing will begin at 11 a.m., and the drawings will be conducted at 11:30 a.m.

Each area will have permits available (one trapper and one helper may be listed on a permit). Each person entering the drawing must have a valid 2021 or 2022 Illinois trapping license in their possession, and people whose names are drawn must be present at the drawing.

As a reminder, anyone who has not had an Illinois trapping license the prior three years must complete the Illinois Trapper Education course. Mississippi River Area will not have a licensing system to sell trapping licenses at the time of the lottery.

Additional site-specific regulations for each of the three sites will be made available and discussed at the time of the lottery drawing. For more information, call 618-786-3324.