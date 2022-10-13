2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: The Hidden Mysteries of the Town of Padere by Rachel R. Fillmore

How the hidden mysteries of a small coastal town can alter the lives of those living in it and those who were just caught in the middle.

You’re telling me you didn’t see the old man sitting right here next to me for the past 20 minutes? The one drinking coffee while I was scarfing down my lunch” — Rachel R. Fillmore

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— Rachel R. Fillmore, author of the engaging work, The Hidden Mysteries of the Town of Padere, has finally written her first book and wants to

share this edge-of-your-seat story with the world. Accomplishing her first childhood dream of writing an intriguing story, she lives as a mother of two autistic boys and married to a hard-working man for over 17 years. Fillmore uses the inspiration of her family into completing this book that will be displayed at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19th-23rd. This work of a thriller- mystery tells the story of a “seemingly” normal 18-year-old girl living in a small town on the coast of Washington State.

Unbeknownst to her, Taylor will be thrown into a whirlwind of events and mind- boggling discoveries that will leave readers on the edge of their seats. Left with only this irritating craving for curiosity, she lives through a cult suicide gone wrong, kidnappings, housefire, and several ghost encounters thrown into the midst of the chaos. All of these events and constant warning signs alerts Taylor that something is very wrong. Something is stirring in the wind. Something is about to happen that could change her life forever. This lurking fear that sneaks its way around every corner takes Taylor on a ride of her life while the search for truth gets farther and farther from her grasp.



“You’re telling me you didn’t see the old man sitting right here next to me for the past 20 minutes? The one drinking coffee while I was scarfing down my

lunch” He stood up to dig his wallet out of his back pocket. This was crazy coming back here...maybe he should go somewhere else for answers.” — excerpt from The Hidden Mysteries of the Town of Padere by Rachel R. Fillmore

Immerse yourself in this engaging book by grabbing a copy, available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more online bookstores.

The Hidden Mysteries of the Town of Padere

Written by Rachel R. Fillmore

Kindle |

Paperback |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing

professionals is committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.