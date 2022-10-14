Equator Appliances 30" Built-In Induction Cooktop Released in Canada

Energy efficient and equipped with four independently controlled burners, this award-winning device is available to customers throughout the country.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is pleased to announce the upcoming release of their 30" Built-In Induction Cooktop in the Canadian market. Customers throughout the country will soon be able to order and enjoy one of the company’s most popular heating appliances. Perfect for use in RVs, tiny homes, and off-grid properties, this cooktop has an outstanding performance and safety record.

“We’re delighted to launch the 30" Built-In Induction Cooktop to our loyal customers throughout Canada,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “This has rapidly become one of our most popular appliances thanks to its top-tier features, ease-of-use, and energy efficiency.”

The Equator 30" Built-In Induction Cooktop was named winner of the 2021 DEALERSCOPE Impact Awards for its innovative design. Measuring 2.1 x 30 x 21 (HxWxD in inches), this cooktop has four burners with independent controls, and is compatible with most cookware products. It uses clean electricity, is ultra easy to maintain (thanks to its ceramic glass surface), and has an energy transfer rate of 84% (vs. 74% with other technologies).

When using this cooktop, users can harness even more power with the Power Sharing and Power Boost functions. Making cooking even quicker and easier, Power Sharing allows for the use of heating power from the adjacent zone (burner). Additionally, Power Boost allows an individual to cook at maximum power for up to 10 minutes. This feature is ideal for bringing water up to boiling temperature as rapidly as possible.

This one-of-a-kind cooktop also boasts a myriad of other helpful and exciting features. Some of the most noteworthy highlights include its easy to navigate touch controls, independent timers for all four burners, automatic shut off feature (for enhanced safety), nine power level adjustments, residual heat indicator, ETL certification, and error code guide.

The award-winning 220V Equator 30" Built-In Induction Cooktop is now available for $999 through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.