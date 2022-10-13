2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Cecilia and Bay by Noemi Camacho

A moving tale of an ordinary woman navigating through life’s ups and downs with a guardian angel at her side is set to step foot in Frankfurt Germany

Third grade started, and everything changed. Cecilia would get really quiet. She seemed to be waiting for something to happen.”” — Noemi Camacho

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— Reviewed by one of its readers as “A fresh, new look at life from an unusual angle.”, Noemi Camacho’s Cecilia and Bay tells the unique journey of Cecilia Luna, and her guardian angel, Bay, as they live one hundred years together by each other’s side and witnessing the pains and joys that life has to offer— together. Authors Press will be representing the book at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19-23, 2022. Camacho’s book will be one of Authors Press’ featured displays that are expected to captivate fair-goers.

“ Third grade started, and everything changed. Cecilia would get really quiet. She seemed to be waiting for something to happen.” — excerpt from Cecilia and Bay by Noemi Camacho

The book offers a reflective and staid approach to how everyone goes through life with the thought of going through it together with someone not considered “normal” by society. The concept of guardian angels has existed long before this book was penned, however, Camacho was able to magnificently emulate a perfect read that will not be perceived as common and blanch.

Translucent in her words is Camacho’s matriarchy, she is a proud Texas native. Readers can grab a copy of the book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other selected bookstores.

