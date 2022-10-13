Prestigious Pool Service, a Pensacola Pool Service Company, Head to SW Florida to Help Victims of Hurricane Ian

Prestigious Pool Service Jason Wideman - Owner of Prestigious Pool Service Prestigious Pool Service Contact Information Pool Service in Fort Myers, FL Pool Maintenance in Fort Myers

With SW Florida recovering from Hurricane Ian, a Pensacola Pool Service Company, Prestigious Pool Service has decided to come down to help with the efforts.

With our home base for Prestigious Pool Service being located in northwest Florida, we are very familiar with the destruction these hurricanes leave in their path.” — Jason Wideman

FORT MYERS, FL, USA, October 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- With parts of southwest Florida still recovering from the massive impacts of Hurricane Ian, a Pensacola Pool Service Company , Prestigious Pool Service, has decided to come down to Southwest Florida to help with the efforts.Members of the company will be traveling across the state, Monday October 17th to help residentials affected by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, and surrounding areas to repair their pools.“With our home base for Prestigious Pool Service being located in northwest Florida, we are very familiar with the destruction these hurricanes leave in their path,” stated by Jason Wideman, owner and founder of Prestigious Pool Service. “This being the 3rd hurricane we've assisted in (Pensacola, FL area with Hurricane Sally/Panama City, FL area with Hurricane Michael), we've become familiar and efficient with draining and cleaning pools, removing debris, pressure washing, acid washing, and replacing necessary pool equipment. This might not be the exact situation for your pool but whatever the case may be, we have the knowledge and experience to help.”As of October 3rd, Hurricane Ian left over 500,000 businesses and homes still without power and caused over billions of dollars in damages - a large majority of those homes had pools damaged due to the hurricane.“Our pool liner got pushed in during Hurricane Sally, Prestigious was the only local company to even call us back, even more, showed up that same day to give an estimate,” stated by Harry Huelsbeck, a customer of Prestigious Pool Service affected by Hurricane Sally. “[Prestigious Pool Service] Quickly returned, measured for a custom liner, liner arrived, and quickly installed! New liner looks awesome, and they did great work!”Prestigious Pool Service, is a pool repair company in Pensacola , specialize in pool liner replacements while also providing exceptional weekly swimming pool maintenance, repairs and renovations. For more information about Prestigious Pool Service, call (850) 698-2432 or email them at PrestigiousPoolServicePros@gmail.com. One can also visit their website at www.prestigiouspoolpros.com

