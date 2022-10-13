Human Trafficking Task Force Files Felony Charges

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Four Columbus residents have been charged in connection with a trafficking operation following a years-long investigation by an Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission task force, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force received numerous tips about a possible human trafficking and drug trafficking ring on the west side of Columbus. The investigation ultimately identified 27 potential human trafficking victims and seized five firearms, more than $200,000 worth of narcotics, and $208,733 in cash.

On Oct. 5, a Franklin County grand jury indicted four co-defendants on a total of 44 felony charges for criminal activity that occurred from 2018 to 2022.

Jami Marie Sherill, 33, and Anthony Eugene Tyrone Rogers (aka Antonio E. Rogers), 36, were charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and multiple counts of trafficking and possession of a fentanyl-related compound; trafficking and possession of cocaine; trafficking in persons; compelling prostitution and promoting prostitution.

Ezra Reuben Bowers, 45, was charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Crystal Layne Tippie, 36, was charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Sherill and Bowers are in custody. Anyone with information about Rogers’ or Tippie’s whereabouts should contact the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.

Additionally, anyone with further information regarding this investigation or knowledge of other victims of human trafficking is encouraged to contact the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6336) or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-3737-888 and request to be connected with a member of the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

The task force, formed under the Ohio Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, includes resources from the Columbus Division of Police, Homeland Security Investigations, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Licking County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Powell Police Department, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Adult Parole Authority, The Ohio State University Police Department, Salvation Army, Southeast Healthcare, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office and the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

