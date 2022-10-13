LS-DYNA Integrator Nor-Tech to Showcase HPC Technology at 2 Ansys Events

Nor-Tech's experts will be on hand to discuss high performance technology optimized with today's most powerful hardware and software.

We encourage everyone to attend these events and stop by our table to learn how expert integration will fully leverage these powerful components.” — Nor-Tech Exec. VP Jeff Olson

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the leading software and hardware integrators for high performance clusters and workstations, just announced that they will be a Silver Sponsor at two Ansys LS-DYNA events Oct. 26 In Dearborn, Mich. and Nov. 8. in Livermore, Calif.

Nor-Tech will be showcasing high performance technology, optimized with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon processors and Ansys LS-DYNA. Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “We encourage everyone to attend these events and stop by our table to learn how expert integration will fully leverage these powerful components.”

Intel’s 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, feature innovations in core architecture and memory bandwidth. They are optimized for a range of simulation and modeling applications, including LS-DYNA, all with the consistent, compatible Intel architecture.

Ansys LS-DYNA is capable of simulating the response of materials to short periods of severe loading. Its many elements, contact formulations, material models and other controls can be used to simulate complex models with control over all details of the problem. Ansys LS-DYNA applications include drop tests, impact and penetration, occupant safety and more.

At the two LS-DYNA Conference and Users meetings, attendees will discover the latest advances in developments around Ansys LS-DYNA, LS-OPT, LS-TaSC, and LS-PrePost. A plenary session will feature members of the Development Team, followed by technical sessions where SMEs share knowledge and techniques. Ansys will also meet with customers to discuss the latest trends, technologies, challenges and opportunities in their industry.

To learn more about these two events and/or to register, visit:

Dearborn: https://www.ansys.com/events/ls-dyna-user-conference-detroit#tab1-2

Livermore: https://www.ansys.com/events/ls-dyna-user-conference-livermore#tab1-2

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research’s prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a complete high performance computer solution provider for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: Minnesota State IT, GSA, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.