Revenue adds Morton to combined licensing solution

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Oct. 13, 2022 – The Department of Revenue’s Business Licensing Service (BLS) today adds the city of Morton in Lewis County to its popular combined licensing solution.

Morton is the final city in southwest Washington slated to join the service that boasts more than 200 local partners statewide. The service connects local licensing to hundreds of state registrations in the state online portal that businesses use for state tax reporting. 

Centralia, Chehalis, Toledo, and many other Lewis County cities already link local licensing with BLS, easing the application and renewal processes for businesses that work in many jurisdictions, such as contractors.

Find the list of all local BLS partners on the City license endorsements page.

