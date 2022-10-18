Keeping Your Electronics Cool - Liquid Cooling Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Avionics Cooling with Thermal Bypass ValvesORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and military aircraft carry advanced electronics and equipment critical to their successful operation. While innovation is carrying airborne technologies farther and higher than ever before, current avionic cooling practices cannot keep up with the immense heat generated by modern electronics.
To address the limitations of traditional cooling methods, aerospace & defense manufacturers have turned to liquid cooling solutions.
Liquid cooling presents its own thermal challenges, and the ThermOmegaTech thermostatic 3-Way Thermal Bypass Valve (TBV) is an efficient and effective method to control avionics cooling systems.
Our 3-Way TBVs are used to precisely maintain coolant fluid recirculation temperature within a narrow and pre-defined optimal range to promote system efficiency by sending coolant to a cooler only when it has sufficiently increased temperature reducing overall system wear and minimizing warm-up times.
Designed with the most advanced and reliable thermally-actuated technology available today, the TBV senses inlet flow temperature and automatically diverts the fluid based solely on temperature. Fluid below the valve’s set-point is recirculated through the system while fluid at or above the valve’s set-point is diverted to the system’s cooler.
Compact and fast-acting, our 3-Way Thermal Bypass Valves are easily integrated into systems, even those with stringent space restrictions. Relying on thermostatic actuator technology, the TBV functions 100% mechanically and does not require a source of electricity to operate.
For maneuvers that push the limits of human achievement and require a valve as unique as the project it is to be implemented into, our team of in-house design engineers can modify our line of avionics cooling TBVs to suit.
Alternations can be made to a thermal bypass valve’s number of ports, size, configuration, material, the temperature at which it will fully open and close, and more. A market leader since our founding in 1983, ThermOmegaTech will rise to meet any avionics cooling design challenge.
About ThermOmegaTech
Established in 1983, ThermOmegaTech® is a leading designer and manufacturer of self-actuating temperature control valves and thermal actuators. Experts in phase-change thermostatic actuator technology, ThermOmegaTech® specializes in manufacturing prototypes/small volumes and highly engineered custom products for the Aerospace & Defense industry. AS9100D certified, they provide innovative thermally controlled custom solutions that can seamlessly integrate into your system for applications such as thermal bypass in hydraulic systems, avionic electronics cooling, fluid and airflow control, fuel cell battery cooling, and more. Through their electronics division they offer custom PCB assembly, electro-mechanical assembly, and box build contract manufacturing. For more information visit www.tot-ad.com
About JD Technologies Global, LLC
JD Technologies Global, LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the aerospace, military & defense, industrial and medical industries. They develop long term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies Global, LLC, their products, services and their consultative selling methodology, visit www.jdtechsales.com.
