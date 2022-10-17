HEIPI Launches Kickstarter for a Light, Compact 3-in-1 Travel Tripod
EINPresswire.com/ -- HEIPI has launched a Kickstarter campaign for the world's first 3-in-1 travel tripod that is super lightweight and compact. The tripod, which converts into a standard tripod, mini tripod, and removable ball head, is made with ultra-stable carbon fiber round legs and is also phone friendly. This innovative tripod is perfect for on-the-go shooting with a fast deployment time.
HEIPI has reinvented the tripod to offer the perfect balance of versatility, portability and stability. The secret behind HEIPI’s stability and portability lies inside: the innovative, pioneering “3-pillar” center column. The team spent 3 years designing and perfecting it. After multiple iterations, the team at HEIPI finally created a lightweight and durable tripod with rubber spiked feet that can quickly and easily adjust to any terrain. Whether shooting on a sandy beach or in a rocky gorge, the HEIPI tripod will help capture beautiful photos and videos.
The HEIPI head is a small, lightweight, and versatile tripod head that is big on performance. It weighs only 0.63lb and supports an incredible load capacity of 55lbs. Featuring a 360° independent pan, it can rotate freely, allowing you to capture captivating moments from any angle. With an audible click sound every 10°, users can correctly adjust the angle in the situation of insufficient light, keeping the focus on catching the perfect shot. The head is also detachable and universal and works with accessories of other brands. A quick and simple deployment will empower photographers to take full advantage of every photo opportunity. The HEIPI head takes as little as 10 seconds from packed to legs deployed with one smooth movement. The patented locking levers are one of the core elements of the fast setup. Multiple levers can open at a time quickly.
The patent-pending three-pillar center column is more structurally sound than the competition and allows for unprecedented levels of compactness and lightness. By eliminating the negative space found in conventional tripods, HEIPI has created a unique structure that is stronger and stiffer while remaining incredibly portable and lightweight.
The more steady and stable round-tube legs on HEIPI are adjustable to three different angles, 22°/48°/69.5°. This is done by simply pressing a button on the legs. The sub-tripod can also be adjusted to two different angles, 40°/85°. There is a locking ring on the sub-tripod, which allows you to quickly take it out. The feet on HEIPI are spiked, which helps to improve stability on surfaces such as sand, ice and snow. In addition, there is a counterweight hook that can be used for extra stability when needed.
HEIPI is a professional manufacturer of cutting-edge travel tripods. The HEIPI team continues improving production and technical processes during research and development. HEIPI's products have been sold all over the world and have earned high praise from customers. The company has a strict quality control system to ensure that each product meets the highest standards. In addition, all HEIPI products are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
Visit https://www.tripod.HEIPIvision.com/ or the Kickstarter campaign.
Michelle Wu
