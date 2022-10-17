Dr. Daniel Sauder joins the SFA Therapeutics Scientific Advisory Board

Daniel Sauder, MD

An experienced Key Opinion Leader in Dermatology, Dr. Sauder will add significant input to the dermatology development program at SFA Therapeutics

JENKINTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SFA Therapeutics is pleased to announce that Dr. Daniel Sauder has joined our Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Sauder brings significant experience in the development of new treatments for psoriasis and other dermatological diseases, and will be advising SFA on protocol design, development strategy and site selection. We are delighted to have Dr. Sauder join our team, as we develop SFA002, our lead drug, for psoriasis. Psoriasis is the first of several autoimmune disease indications under development for SFA002. Over 125 million people suffer from psoriasis. Despite current marketed drugs, there is still a significant unmet need for a highly efficacious oral treatment, and SFA002 has the potential to become a first-in-class oral drug for this disease. Our goal is to treat the underlying disease, not the symptoms.

Other potential diseases that we are studying for SFA002 include Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lupus and MS. SFA002 is an oral drug that has been shown to downregulate several key cytokines involved in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

According to Dr. Sauder, "I am most enthusiastic about working with the talented team at SFA. Their microbiome-derived metabolites to target proinflammatory mediators provide a safe and innovative approach to the treatment of autoimmune diseases."

Daniel N. Sauder, M.D., is past chairman of the Department of Dermatology at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He is also past Chief of Dermatology at University of Toronto. Dr. Sauder has held senior positions with biotechnology companies and has assisted in the development of numerous novel biologics. He is past head of Dermatology at University Medical Centre of Princeton. Currently he practices general dermatology as well as consulting for biotech companies.

Dr. Sauder trained at McGill University School of Medicine in Montreal and McMaster University Medical School. He completed his Dermatology training at the Cleveland Clinic and the National Institutes of Health. He is the past president of the Canadian Dermatology Association, past and founding president of the Canadian Society for Investigative Dermatology and the founding editor of the Journal of Cutaneous Medicine and Surgery. He has also served on numerous other editorial boards, including the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, Lymphokine Research, Journal of American Academy of Dermatology, and International Journal of Immunopathology and Pharmacology, and Experts Review of Clinical Immunology.

His research has focused on the molecular mechanism of the cutaneous (skin) immune response. He was instrumental in developing the field of cutaneous cytokine biology by identifying the role of certain immune system molecules, interleukins and cytokines, in inflammatory skin diseases and tumors. Dr. Sauder has authored over 200 peer-reviewed publications and is the recipient of numerous national and international awards.

Dan Sauder is a highly regarded clinician, educator and investigator, and SFA Therapeutics is delighted to welcome him to our team.