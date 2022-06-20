SFA THERAPEUTICS, INC. CLOSES SEED ROUND RAISE of $4M

Treating the root cause of autoimmune disease™

Funds are focused on Phase 1b clinical trial in psoriasis

SFA Therapeutics wishes to thank our lead investors for the confidence that they have shown in our new approach to the treatment of autoimmune diseases” — Dr. Ira C. Spector

JENKINTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SFA Therapeutics, Inc. is pleased to announce that our Seed funding round has closed. Our original seed raise of $2 million was extended to this round and was oversubscribed at $4 million. Key investors included Acequia Capital (AceCap) (lead), North South Ventures (lead), Boost VC, Ben Franklin Technology Partners, INP Capital, Savantus Ventures, Asymmetry Ventures, Reinforced Ventures, and a group of private investors.

The purpose of this raise was to fund SFA Therapeutics’ clinical development of our lead drug SFA002, a drug designed to treat autoimmune diseases. Our next clinical milestone is the completion of a phase 1B clinical trial in mild-to-moderate psoriasis, with a primary goal of establishing the safety of SFA002. These funds will also enable SFA to pursue additional indications in other autoimmune diseases.

Based on the data from this clinical trial, SFA Therapeutics plans to initiate a Series A raise late in 2022.



About SFA Therapeutics

SFA Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage bio-pharmaceutical company focused on new human-microbiome-based advancements in the treatment of inflammatory diseases. SFA’s pipeline includes 6 small-molecule drugs.

Our primary targets are NF-kB and Ras, and our research program is focused on the intersection of chronic inflammation and cancer. Chronic inflammation has been implicated in a wide range of diseases. Our pipeline targets include Hepatocellular Carcinoma (the most prevalent form of liver cancer), Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lupus (SLE), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBS/IBD), Crohn’s Disease, Liver Disease (NASH) and the prevention of relapse/recurrence in AML and CML. SFA’s drugs were derived from substances found in the human microbiome, that resulted in a platform for developing safer treatments for inflammatory diseases.

SFA’s drugs and platform have been licensed from Temple University to SFA Therapeutics, Inc. in Jenkintown, PA.

Please visit www.sfatherapeutics.com to learn more.