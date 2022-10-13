HPIL(HPIL) Announces Shareholders Update
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPIL Holding (OTC: HPIL) announces it is continuing the process and making great progress toward bringing the Company current which will allow trading to resume very soon. Furthermore, we expect to file all quarterly financials due, by month’s end.
With regards to our exciting business initiatives, “The Company is pleased to announce, it has entered into agreements with two outside companies where one is aggressively working on Humm Token and the other on ZIPPA. Both Companies are substantial developers within the required fields and have worked with several big-name blockchain and stand alone app companies”, said Stephen Brown CEO. In addition, Mr. Brown stated, that he has secured relationships with several major record labels to support the Humm platform and will announce those partners in press releases prior to Humm’s upcoming launch. In addition World Gaming with its new platform is in the building stages and expects to announce the tournament schedule late November.
The Company is also considering utilizing the Regulation CF process for future funding opportunities. For more information regarding Reg CF, please visit the Securities and Exchange Commission website: https://www.sec.gov/education/smallbusiness/exemptofferings/regcrowdfunding
The Company will also need to file SEC Form C which is required prior to initiating the Regulation CF process. https://www.sec.gov/files/formc.pdf
“HPIL Holding’s team is committed to adding significant value for our shareholders and we will be thrilled to resume trading and launching our upcoming and exciting product initiatives.”, said Stephen Brown, CEO.
Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filings.
