HPIL(HPIL) Announces Shareholders Conference Call
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPIL Holding (OTC: HPIL) announces it will have a Shareholders conference call to update the HPIL Shareholders what is happening on the many aspects of HPIL.
“This conference call will give me the chance to extensively update on the HPIL projects and to correct the many conclusions that have been generated and continue to be spread that are absolutely false. This conference call is to let the Shareholders know 100% the company is alive and what its plans are in moving forward”, said Stephen Brown.
The call will take place on Friday September 30th, 2022 at 2:00PM PST.
Registration required: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArd-ygpjIqGNUiQkZe60yYIjwy08TMwNYv
Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filings.
For more information: info@hpilholding.ca
Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO
www.hpilholding.ca
