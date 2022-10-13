Converting Reservation Bookings to Tours: Trinity Resort Services Reports Great Success
Trinity Resort Services, which provides a comprehensive range of world-class services to the vacation ownership industry, including financial, reservations, and contact center services, has reported great success in their program which converts reservation bookings to tours.
According to Odilia Guiant, Trinity CEO, “Our multi-lingual team is exceptional at delivering services to our clients and their members. Everyone is excited about being able to put folks on vacation again. And the members are excited about what’s been happening at the resorts since all of the travel disruptions.
We can see that in the enthusiastic results our team is getting when booking tours.”
Alberto Aguilar-Cazares, Call Center Manager for Trinity, who has two decades of contact center experience in the Vacation club industry in both Mexico and the U.S. said “Members are so happy to be traveling. On the receiving side, resort teams are glad to see them back. We are immensely proud of our outbound program which helps members get ready for their upcoming dream vacation. Our well-trained agents know how to create the excitement for travelers to attend their member updates at the resort. In fact, we are converting 60% to 70% of the bookings into tours.”
“Every resort is different, says Odilia. “Our menu of services allows for clients to use our services where needed. It may be for reservations or maintenance fee billing or collections. We take a creative, customized hands on approach with each client. The tour booking is particularly rewarding because we are confident the members are going to have a great vacation and we can feel their delight.”
For more information about how Trinity Resort Services works with clients to give them peace of mind and a strong bottom line, visit the website, email or call 702-747-7011.Trinity Resort Services
When you choose Trinity Resort Services, you are selecting an energetic team who understands the complexity of the vacation ownership/timeshare industry. In 2018, we opened our doors with a combined 70 years’ experience of delivering world-class service, particularly in Mexico and the Caribbean. We are a multi-lingual, experienced team of customer service professionals who understand your business and ease your work load so you can concentrate on quality vacation experiences for your members. Our philosophy focuses on People, Processes and Systems. These three pillars are the core of who we are and how we deliver Peace of Mind to our clients.
