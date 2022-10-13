World Renowned Catalina Jazz Club Presents Jazz, Soul and R&B Singer, Aaron Akins
Aaron Akins set to perform classic Jazz originals at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood CA.
I want to do something I love so why not study it”LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 8th, 2022 Singer, Songwriter and contemporary Jazz Artist Aaron Akins is set to host the show of the century, located at the infamous Catalina Jazz Club in the heart of Hollywood. He will deliver some of his striking "Into the Cole” music honoring legendary musician Nat King Cole which was selected as Best Cabaret/Concert by Don Grigware of Broadwayworld.com.
— Aaron Akins
The Chicago Native will sing timeless originals, at the premier jazz club Catalina Jazz, which was established in 1976 for all Jazz Lovers. Many talented legends have graced the stage throughout the years including iconic figures such as Stevie Wonder, Dizzie Gillespie, Art Blakey, McCoy Tyner, Chick Corea, Ray Brown, Joe Williams, Max Roach, Carmen McRae, Betty Carter, Ron Carter, Joe Henderson, Benny Carter & Tony Williams and many more.
Music reflects its energy to the souls around them, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and charm and gaiety to life. Akins did just that with his talents and excited his dreams to reality since he was a young boy, he wrote his own version and album called “Love is All Around” inspired by a singing group in Chicago called “Heaven & Earth” at a young age when he discovered his true passion for music. He quotes “I want to do something I love so why not study it”. Akins studied at Southern Illinois University, where he completed undergraduate studies and received his B.A. in Music Business and has performed alongside late-great musicians including touring with Ray Charles in Holland. Aaron is known for his song " I just wanna luv u " which he wrote, composed and performed in Black Butterfly starring Antonio Banderas. Akins own style is often described as an innovative mix; jazz, Urban, hip-hop, and R&B combined. One of his favorite compositions is ‘God Made Women Beautiful’, which carries an immensely positive message to his listeners and was considered for a Grammy.
His devotion to music allowed him to perform in nightclubs and other venues, where he sang his Into the Cole show, a tribute performance to one of Aaron’s great musical inspirations, Nat King Cole. The show later became his first album. He has won many awards including the Jeanie Golden Halo Award of High Esteem From Southern California Motion Picture Council , BroadWayWorld for Best Cabaret Concert, Best “Productions and Performances” at Los Angeles theatre and last but not least an 2022 Acclaimed Artist Award from RCBCC Chamber. His performance was reviewed by BWW reporter Don Grigware and described as “striking and charismatic, Akins seems to have an unique ability to produce the same high-pitched vocal stylings of Nat King Cole and was accredited as a performer who really cares about his audience and makes his live performances fun and friendly with humorous anecdotes of his experiences.
In his production field, Akins also performed as the iconic pianist and jazz composer “Herbie Hancock” in Netflix's smash hit and Emmy Award Winning series "I Think You Should Leave" by Tim Robinson. He released his latest single "I Haven't Tried You" on Sony Orchard Music, January 22nd, 2021, and last but not least he will be appearing on PBS, on Dr. Angela Williamson in a show called “Everybody" which will shoot November 2nd, Wednesday 2022.
Akins has accomplished many things throughout his career and will be showcasing his unique talents on December 8,2022 at Catalina Jazz Club while performing classics hits along with his contemporary single “WHEN DO WE LOVE”. Akins mission and purpose is to provide The highest Quality Jazz the world has ever seen via concerts, film and television. He can currently be seen on BET + hit series "American Gangster Trap Queens''. His relentless approach to music and entertainment is authentically him and a talent that he’s been blessed to share with the world for over a decade.
Join Aaron Akins for live music, food and drinks at the historic Catalina Jazz Club as he performs the show of the century with original Jazz classics and new contemporary music. This will be a show you don’t want to miss!
WHO: Catalina Jazz Club Presents Aaron Akins
WHEN : December 8th
TIME: 8:30pm
DOOR OPEN: 7pm
ADDRESS: 6725 W Sunset Blvd HollyWood Ca, 90028
Purchase Tickets here for $25 Entrance Fee: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/aaron-akins-catalina-bar-grill-tickets/12471845?pl=cbg
To learn more about Aaron Akins Visit: www.aaronakinsmusic.com
For Press or media Inquiries Contact dgoodpublicity@gmail.com
Aaron Akins
D.Good Publicity
Dgoodpublicity@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Aaron Akins - What The World Needs