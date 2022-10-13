Global Digital Rights Management Market is projected to be worth USD 11.27 billion by 2030

According to SPER Market Research, the Global Digital Rights Management market is estimated to reach USD 11.27 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.8%.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, the Global Digital Rights Management Market consists of businesses (organizations, single proprietorships, and partnerships) that sell goods and services used to protect copyright owners' rights and prevent illegal modification or transmission. Because of digital rights management, publishers and writers may limit what paying users can do with their works.

Future market opportunities are projected to be profitable as OTT demand and consumption grow. The OTT content distribution model has achieved the most popularity in the current entertainment sector. With over 500 hours of video recorded every minute and over 2 billion monthly views, YouTube has evolved into a critical medium for the entertainment industry to attract and retain viewers. Furthermore, premium OTT media providers allow their consumers to access high-end, DRM-based content from the comfort of their own homes. By allowing multiple digital rights management policies to secure and commercialize their material, OTT platforms are growing, and the digital rights management sector is emerging and developing.

Market Overview (2022-2030)

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2030): 12.8%

• Forecast Market Size (2030): 11.27 Billion

With the advancement of data security technologies, the market for digital rights management is becoming increasingly popular. Because of digital rights management, publishers or writers may regulate whatever paying users can do with their works. End-to-end encryption and other technological advancements such as deceptive network technologies aid with the protection of sensitive data from cyber-attacks. RAIR Technologies Inc., for example, revealed a decentralized DRM system aimed to enable digital scarcity for writers in February 2021.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Digital Rights Management Market:

The COVID-19 epidemic drastically impacted the employment environment, forcing many people to work from home. It has had an influence on every industry and has significantly transformed how people manage their businesses. Many firms have presented novel concepts to assist businesses. Consumer behavior is changing at an incredible rate, making digital adoption critical for survival. Customer expectations for digital capabilities have shifted in tandem with the proliferation of digital channels throughout the organization. COVID-19 lockdowns have considerably affected enterprise operations, requiring companies to modernize their IT infrastructure in response to the increased demand for work-from-home choices.

Industry Definition and Major Segments:

The SPER Market Research report seeks to give market dynamics, demand, and supply forecasts for the years up to 2030. This report contains statistics on product type segment growth estimates and forecasts.

Global Digital Rights Management Market, By Deployment Mode:

• On-Premise.

• On Cloud.

Global Digital Rights Management Market, By Component:

• Solution.

• Service (Consulting, Integration, Operation, and maintenance).

Global Digital Rights Management Market, By Application:

• Mobile Content.

• Video on Demand.

• Mobile Gaming.

• E-Book.

• Others.

Global Digital Rights Management Market, By Industries:

• Healthcare.

• Music.

• Education.

• BFSI.

• Legal/Law.

• Printing and Publication.

• Television and Film, Others.

Global Digital Rights Management Market, By End Users:

• SMEs.

• Large Enterprise.

Global Digital Rights Management Market, By Region:

• Asia-Pacific

• North America

• Western Europe

• South-America

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Key Market Players:

Global Digital Rights Management Market study provides market data by the competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments, and detailed analysis of key market players such as; Adobe Systems, Apple, Acquia, Bitmovin, Bynder, Caplinkes, Digify, Editionguard, EZDRM, Google LLC, Helpsystems., Intertrust Technologies, IRDETO, IBM, Kudelski Group, Microsoft Corporation Nextlabs, ORACLE, Selcore, Sony Corporation., Verimatrix, Vitrium Systems.

