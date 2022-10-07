Europe flushing system Market Expected to Reach $1.01Billion by 2031 | Industry, Revenue Growth Trends From 2022 To 2031

Europe Flushing System industry

The global Europe flushing system market size was valued at $0.79 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.01billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 2.3%.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Europe Flushing System Market by Product Type, Technology Type, Installation Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry forecast, 2022–2031," the global Europe flushing system market size was valued at $0.79 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.01billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Commonly observed types of flushing system are gravity flush, dual flush, pressure-assisted flush, tornado flush, and others. Among these, the gravity flush segment accounted for highest market share in 2021, in terms of revenue. This is attributable to its inexpensiveness, easy maintenance, and durability. The market is analyzed with respect to different technology type such as manual, sensor, remote control, and waterless flushing technology. Among which, manual segment has the highest revenue share in 2021. Owing to its inexpensiveness, easy usability, and durability. And by installation type, market is based on based on surface flush, rear wall mounting, and others. The market is mainly driven by rise in construction of residential and non-residential buildings, immigration, and home renovation. However, low population growth rate constraints the Europe Flushing System Market growth.

In 2021, Germany dominated the Europe flushing system market share, in terms of revenue. Moreover, the market in rest of Europe segment is anticipated to grown with high CAGR, owing to growth in use of flushing systems in the residential and non-residential housing construction by private as well as public sector.

The increased awareness among public in general, regarding water prevention has fueled the demand for more efficient flushing systems that use less water such as dual flush and tornado flush system. Further, rise in spendings on home remodeling activities in Europe is anticipated to add to the demand for flushing systems that are aesthetically appeasing. Such factors are anticipated to drive the market growth during forecast period.

Moreover, technological advancements, that have enabled the creation of advanced and smart toilets are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Furthermore, on the basis of end users, the residential segment is anticipated to grow rapidly, during the forecast period, owing to launch of many affordable housing schemes across many countries in Europe.

Key manufacturers in the market are adopting various strategies to sustain the competition in the market. For instance, in September 2020, Toto Europe GmbH launched a rimless toilet featuring with a tornado flush system. This prevents the growth of bacteria and pathogens in the toilet bowl.

However, during the pandemic lockdown, various manufacturers in the Europe flushing system market had to stop their business in countries such as UK, Italy, and France. This break directly impacted sales of Europe flushing system manufacturing companies. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials constricted supply of raw materials for flushing system; and negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, after two years of COVID-19 outbreak and introduction of vaccinations, the severity of the pandemic has significantly reduced and key players in the market are recovering rapidly.

Key Findings Of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Europe flushing system market trends and dynamics.

Depending on product type, the gravity flush sub-segment dominated the Europe flushing system market, in terms of revenue in 2021, however; pressure assisted flush is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the Europe Flushing System Market forecast period.

On the basis of technology, manual sub-segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021.

By installation type, others sub-segment is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR.

By end user, residential segment registered highest revenue in 2021.

Rest of Europe segment is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the Europe Flushing System Market Opportunites are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the Europe flushing system industry.

The report provides an extensive Europe Flushing System Market Forecast of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

In-depth Europe flushing system market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2022 and 2031.

Key companies profiled in the europe flushing system market report include Alcadrain s.r.o., Jaquar, Jet Vacuum AS, LIXIL Corporation Group (Grohe AG), Roca Sanitro, S.A, Sanipex Group, Schell GmbH & C0.KG, TOTO Ltd., Verotti Bathroom Culture, and Wirquin Ltd.



