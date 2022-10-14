2023 MUSE Photography Awards Publicly Announces Its’ Initiation for New Submissions

2023 MUSE Photography Awards Call for Entries 2023 MUSE Statuettes - Platinum, Gold & Silver

The International Awards Associate (IAA) is proud to drive a new phenomenon with its’ announcement of the 2023 MUSE Photography Awards.

Traversing into a brand-new year of the MUSE Photography Awards, we are progressing forward towards the celebration of undiscovered excellence in the creative ethos.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) is proud to drive a new phenomenon with its’ announcement of the 2023 MUSE Photography Awards. The program is now open to worldwide submissions from passionate photographers across all levels – professional, amateur or student. Without any limitations, all entrants are absolved from preconceived concepts, unbridling the creative essences that differ within each individual, in the creation of photographs that will impact the audience.

“Traversing into a brand-new year of the MUSE Photography Awards, we are progressing forward towards the celebration of undiscovered excellence in the creative ethos,” proclaimed Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA. “Visual storytelling has had a long-winding history, and the MUSE Awards returns once more to uncover and expand our reaches to diverse narratives that expresses the dormant novelty of photographers.”

2023 MUSE Theme: Unleash Yourself

In this contemporary commencement, the 2023 MUSE Photography Awards enacts its’ primary theme: “Unleash Yourself”. As a photographer, there are often variations in the stories symbolized through the eyes of a camera. The award commits its’ efforts in the recognition and honoring of disparate creations under the shutter, influencing the world through pieces of a smaller scale, but deep in meaning.

MUSE Photography Awards Categories

Through the pursuit of multifaceted perspectives, the MUSE Photography Awards has curated all-encompassing categories to allow photographers of different styles to extricate inner subtlety, including Architecture Photography, Black & White Photography, Commercial Photography, Editorial Photography, Event Photography, Fine Art Photography, Mobile Photography, Nature Photography, People Photography and Special Category respectively.

Application Fees and Deadlines

One of the essential attributes in the MUSE Photography Awards is the convenient submission process that is completed solely through the website. File uploads and descriptions remain effortless, and entry rates are also maintained at a similar fee; $30 for each professional entry and $25 for each amateur/student entry.

The MUSE Photography Awards primarily commends photographers who present their global consciousness, intertwined with mesmerizing details that raise the bars of the industry. The Early Bird entry period will begin on October 14, 2022, with the final results revealed on April 14, 2023.

MUSE Photography Awards Prizes

Our professional panel of juries are handpicked to ensure that the evaluation process is carried out with plausibility. There are multiple winning levels, separated into the MUSE Photographers of the Year, Category Winners of the Year, Platinum Winners, Gold Winners and Silver winners. Excluding these titles, the Professional and Amateur/Student Photographers of the Year will be awarded with $3,000 and $2,000 of cash prizes respectively, in addition to a lustrous MUSE Statuette with personal engravings; Category Winners of the Year (Professional and Amateur/Student Categories) will receive $100 each.

“What makes photography special is not how eye-catching they turn out to be, it is the personal apprehensions that photographers pour into their work, and how they impact those who would feast their eyes upon them,” claimed Thomas. “Advancing towards a newfangled era, MUSE is prepared for the unleashing of creativity that will change the world, one piece at a time.”

For competition nominations and entry forms, kindly visit https://musephotographyawards.com/.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is the organizer of MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Women In Business Awards, LIT Talent Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, London Photography Awards and European Photography Awards. IAA initiated MUSE Photography Awards to acknowledge the best photographers all around the world, while honoring the alluring images presented.