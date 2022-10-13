New Haven Barracks/ Vandalism/ DC

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5003172

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/13/22, 0052 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sugar House Motel, New Haven

VIOLATIONS:

-Unlawful Mischief

-Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Christopher Cormier

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

VICTIM: Baldev Singh

AGE: 71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

VICTIM: Michael O'Toole

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

VICTIM: Kimberly Bougor

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

VICTIM: Heath Bougor

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/13/22 at approximately 0052 hours, Troopers responded to a disturbance at the Sugar House Motel located on Ethan Allen Highway in the Town of New Haven. Investigation revealed Christopher Cormier (51) of New Haven, VT lost the key to his room, so he woke up five of his neighbors by yelling and knocking on their doors. Cormier then kicked down the door to his room, causing damage to the door owned by the landlord, Singh Baldev. Cormier was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.