New Haven Barracks/ Vandalism/ DC
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5003172
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/13/22, 0052 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sugar House Motel, New Haven
VIOLATIONS:
-Unlawful Mischief
-Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Christopher Cormier
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
VICTIM: Baldev Singh
AGE: 71
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
VICTIM: Michael O'Toole
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
VICTIM: Kimberly Bougor
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
VICTIM: Heath Bougor
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/13/22 at approximately 0052 hours, Troopers responded to a disturbance at the Sugar House Motel located on Ethan Allen Highway in the Town of New Haven. Investigation revealed Christopher Cormier (51) of New Haven, VT lost the key to his room, so he woke up five of his neighbors by yelling and knocking on their doors. Cormier then kicked down the door to his room, causing damage to the door owned by the landlord, Singh Baldev. Cormier was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.