Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,030 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 267,864 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ Vandalism/ DC

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 22B5003172

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 10/13/22, 0052 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sugar House Motel, New Haven

 

VIOLATIONS:

 

-Unlawful Mischief

 

-Disorderly Conduct

 

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Cormier

 

AGE: 51

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Baldev Singh

 

AGE: 71

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Michael O'Toole

 

AGE: 69

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Kimberly Bougor

 

AGE: 40

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Heath Bougor

 

AGE: 42

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 10/13/22 at approximately 0052 hours, Troopers responded to a disturbance at the Sugar House Motel located on Ethan Allen Highway in the Town of New Haven. Investigation revealed Christopher Cormier (51) of New Haven, VT lost the key to his room, so he woke up five of his neighbors by yelling and knocking on their doors. Cormier then kicked down the door to his room, causing damage to the door owned by the landlord, Singh Baldev. Cormier was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/22, 1230 hours

 

COURT: Addison

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ Vandalism/ DC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.