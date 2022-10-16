Alarming Divorce Rate in Australia - 200,000 Australian Couples File for Divorce, According to The Sun-Herald
Couples therapy can help you navigate your relationship and help you find navigational pathways that work for you. Working on your relationship is never easy, but couples therapy can help.”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sun-Herald and The Sunday Age have stated that nearly 200,000 people have filed for divorce across Australia in the past two years. The highest number ever recorded over a decade.
— Adam Szmerling, clinical psychotherapist
And as you may have guessed, COVID is likely to blame. Relationships seem to be crumbling thanks to extended lockdowns and other stresses related to the pandemic.
COVID has put a strain on even those relationships that once seemed unbreakable. The pressures of border restrictions, social isolation and even home-schooling have proven to be too much for some couples.
The Divorce Rate in Australia vs. The World
- IBISWorld forecasts the percentage of divorce in Australia to increase by 0.7% in 2022, with a total of 52,145 marriages expected to come to an end.
- The median age for divorce in Australia has risen over a ten-year period (2010-2020). In 2020, the median age for divorce for males was 45.6 years and 42.8 years for females.
- The divorce rate in Australia is currently at 1.9 per 1,000 people. This is lower than the divorce rate within the US, but it’s higher than in many other countries.
- 60% of second marriages are likely to end in divorce.
Why is the Divorce Rate so High in Australia?
Australia is an individualistic society – which may explain its high divorce rate. Australian culture has shaped individuals to often put their own needs and desires above those of their partner. This can create relationship problems which could eventually lead to divorce.
Individualistic cultures, like that of Australia, are more willing to accept the idea of divorce than collectivist societies.
How can Couples Counselling Help?
Adam Szmerling, Accredited Mental Health Social Worker (AASW) and clinical psychotherapist (PACFA) at Bayside Psychotherapy Melbourne, states:
"Whether you’re working from home or the office, working on your relationship with your partner is important. Situations constantly evolve, and your relationship does too.
Couples therapy can help you navigate your relationship and help you find navigational pathways that work for you. Working on your relationship is never easy, but couples therapy opens a space to accept each other's differences and rebuild connection."
Bayside Psychotherapy has compiled data from various sources into a visually appealing infographic to share. View the infographic here:
Couple & Marriage Counselling
Couples counselling is your best course of action when struggling to resolve issues in your relationship.
Here are some of the signs that may indicate you need couples therapy:
- You feel that your partner doesn’t listen to you
- You constantly argue over minor issues
- Your relationship seems like a chore
- You’re bored in your relationship
- You’re struggling to resolve a significant life event
- Communication with your partner has broken down
- You’re feeling distant from your partner
- You’re contemplating divorce
At Bayside Psychotherapy, we have several counsellors and therapists with experience in the delicate task of relationship counselling. All of our counsellors are well qualified to help you reignite the spark, and get you back on track to a thriving, loving relationship.
If you or someone you know is struggling with their relationship, please don't hesitate to get in touch.
About Bayside Psychotherapy:
Bayside Psychotherapy has a trusted team of professional therapists based in Melbourne with experience in Psychotherapy, Counselling, Hypnotherapy and Psychology.
Our therapists are qualified in a wide range of online and face-to-face counselling methods, including Buddhist psychology, mindfulness therapy, client-centred therapy, insight-oriented psychotherapy, hypnotherapy, NLP, cognitive behaviour therapy, psychoanalytic and psychodynamic theory.
