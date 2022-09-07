Sparking a Conversation on Mental Health on This R U OK Day
On this R U OK day, the team at Bayside Psychotherapy has curated some important statistics from trusted sources on Mental Health in Australia.
R U OK day is a reminder to have compassion for self and others. With escalating global tensions and economic uncertainties, the time to help each other and provide support is crucial.”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 50% Of Adult Australians Will Face Mental Health Issues: Save a Life by Sparking a Conversation Today
— Adam Szmerling, clinical psychotherapist
Research shows mental health problems are widespread in Australian society. While publicity and awareness about their prevalence and understanding of possible causes continue to grow, stigmas around mental illness remain which can make it difficult for those who suspect they are unwell to speak up about their concerns without feeling embarrassed, ashamed or fearful of being ignored.
Did You Know
1 in 2 Australian adults will face mental ill-health at some point in their lives
25% of Australians will experience an anxiety condition in their lifetime.
Depression is the number one cause of non-fatal disability in Australia (23%)
Some groups of Australians experience higher rates of mental illness and psychological distress than others.
✦ Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people
✦ LGBTIQA+ Australians
✦ Australians with disability
Adam Szmerling, Accredited Mental Health Social Worker (AASW) and clinical psychotherapist (PACFA) at Bayside Psychotherapy Melbourne, states:
“R U OK day is a reminder to have compassion for self and others. With escalating global tensions and economic uncertainties, the time to help each other and provide support is crucial. Seeking therapy during uncertain times is an option, and there is availability. You just need to reach out.”
At Bayside Psychotherapy, we have several counsellors and therapists with experience in the delicate task of mental health counselling. All of our counsellors are well qualified to help you spark that vital conversation and get you back on track. If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, please don't hesitate to get in touch.
About Bayside Psychotherapy:
Bayside Psychotherapy has a trusted team of professional therapists based in Melbourne with experience in Psychotherapy, Counselling, Hypnotherapy and Psychology.
Our therapists are qualified in a wide range of online and face-to-face counselling methods, including Buddhist psychology, mindfulness therapy, client-centred therapy, insight-oriented psychotherapy, hypnotherapy, NLP, cognitive behaviour therapy, psychoanalytic and psychodynamic theory.
