Madhya Pradesh will showcase its enchanting diversity of tourism offerings at ITB Asia 2022
Madhya Pradesh, the heart of Incredible India, is participating at ITB Asia 2022 in SingaporeBHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the heart of India lies a region which will surprise even the most seasoned traveler. Madhya Pradesh, or MP as it is lovingly called, is both superlative in its offerings and peculiarly untouched. In the state’s wilderness, peacocks wander wild through thick teak forests and tigers prowl through several of the country’s best wildlife sanctuaries. The state is home to 3 UNESCO World Heritage sites - the 10th century temples of Khajuraho, covered in ecstatic erotic sculpture, is a reminder of India’s ancient artistic heritage. Millennia old Buddhist monuments can be found at Sanchi and Paleolithic cave paintings at Bhimbetka– so much of the subcontinent’s unimaginably long history compressed into a single, vastly unexplored region.
At ITB Asia 2022, Madhya Pradesh will showcase the immense diversity which includes rural and agri tourism projects, apart from wellness and spiritual tourism. The highlights of Madhya Pradesh include the temples of Khajuraho which are India's unique gift to the world, representing, as they do, a paean to life, love, to joy; perfect in execution and sublime in expression. In Bhimbetka, vivid panoramic paintings in over 500 caves depict the life of the prehistoric cave dwellers, making it an archaeological treasure and an invaluable chronicle in the history of man. Sanchi is a major Buddhist pilgrimage site. Sanchi consists of an ensemble of stupas, holy shrines, and monasteries, considered to be one of the oldest stone structures in India. The Great Stupa is a monument constructed to portray the life and journey of Lord Buddha.
The state will play host to the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas which will be held in the city of Indore from 8th to 10th January 2023. This convention will be followed by a Global Investors Meet on 12th January 2023. Singapore has a large population of Indian origin people and ITB Asia will be used as a platform to reach out to the Indian diaspora as well as to all tourists interested in exploring the rich culture and heritage of central India.
There are currently more than 20 flights from Singapore to India every day, from a variety of airlines including Singapore Airlines, Malaysian Airlines, Scoot, Vistara, Air India, Spice Jet and Thai Airways. Direct flights from Singapore to Delhi take 6 hours and Madhya Pradesh can be reached by connecting flights which are between 60-75 minutes duration.
