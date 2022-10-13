DrumDrop Debuts “I Hate Country” Official Music Video. Jordan C. Arrant brings a brand new sound to pop music with unique lyrics.

Jordan, has a unique sound and an ingenious way of creating lyrics that are funny, relatable and tell a great story with current sounding music that’s easy to listen to.” — @iambrandonjay

LOS ANGELES , CA , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrumDrop Debuts “I Hate Country” Official Music Video

Los Angeles, California On October 10, 2022, Jordan C. Arrant released a unique concept that has created a number of music critics with such a controversial title for his latest single, “I Hate Country.”

The Los Angeles native recently released the music video on YouTube under his DrumDrop Music Page. During a recent interview on iHeart Radio on the worldly known “On Air with Brandon Jay Podcast,” Brandon asked him the question how he came up with such a unique concept? “I actually had this idea for a long time and I love writing fun catchy songs with a unique hook. While I do not hate Country music necessarily, I kept finding myself dating girls that loved it and was forced to listen to it all the time. So while I didn't like the music, I liked them, so I had to kinda put up with it. As with most relationships, many of these people are no longer in my life, so now when I hear it, I think of them, both positive and some sad thoughts, you know?”

Jordan has been able to capture an audience in the thousands on his YouTube and that number is continuously rising daily. His sound is super unique combining a blend of traditional pop along with electronic sounds comparable to The Chainsmokers. Be sure to also listen to “Influencer.”

He’s also working on various entertainment projects with his company Serendipity Works, including a new television series based on his music project, “DrumDrop and the Dummy Bears.” If you like the DrumDrop brand and his group of Dummy Bears, there is merchandise available on DrumDropMusic.com.

DrumDrop creates catchy and often hilarious songs, and is a unique solo act with live drumming to electronic dance music.

Follow DrumDrop on Instagram @drumdropmusic

Subscribe To The Official DrumDrop YouTube Channel https://youtube.com/c/DrumDropMusic

Listen to the On Air with Brandon Jay Interview on iHeart

Link Here: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/338-on-air-with-brandon-jay-96793375/episode/on-air-with-brandon-jay-exclusive-103076530/

I Hate Country ( Country Makes Me Think Of You) Official Music Video