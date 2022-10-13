Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,678 in the last 365 days.

Novacart USA expands operations with new 72,000 sq ft distribution center

Novacart logo

Novacart USA adds newly constructed distribution center, increasing logistics capabilities and positioning the manufacturer for future growth.

This distribution center will bring efficiencies to our company that we could only dream about in the past. It will be the anchor for our sustained and future growth of Novacart USA.”
— Joe Miglia, General Manager
BURLINGTON, NJ, US, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novacart USA has expanded their operations with the addition of a new 72,000 square foot distribution center. Not only will the distribution center dramatically increase storage and logistic capabilities for the food packaging manufacturer, but it will also support production growth and, in turn, enhanced service to their customers.

The distribution center, located at 2001 US-130 in Burlington, NJ, includes 5,500 pallet spots, 12 loading docks and an advanced inventory system. The consolidation of warehouse operations into this newly constructed facility will also free up 20,000 square feet at Novacart’s New Jersey manufacturing plant for additional equipment and future advancements.

Novacart USA is based in Richmond, California. The production facility, located in Moorestown, New Jersey, manufactures innovative bakeable paper packaging for the bakery, grocery, and foodservice industries. Both U.S. locations offer warehousing and distribution capabilities and provide customers across the United States with a full line of quality products and excellent customer service. Novacart USA is part of Novacart Group, a world leader in manufacturing paper products for the food and confectionery trade. Established in 1926 in Garbagnate Monastero, Italy, the organization now has facilities around the world.

Jessica Hughes
Novacart
+1 510-215-8999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Novacart USA expands operations with new 72,000 sq ft distribution center

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.