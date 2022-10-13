Novacart USA expands operations with new 72,000 sq ft distribution center
Novacart USA adds newly constructed distribution center, increasing logistics capabilities and positioning the manufacturer for future growth.
This distribution center will bring efficiencies to our company that we could only dream about in the past. It will be the anchor for our sustained and future growth of Novacart USA.”BURLINGTON, NJ, US, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novacart USA has expanded their operations with the addition of a new 72,000 square foot distribution center. Not only will the distribution center dramatically increase storage and logistic capabilities for the food packaging manufacturer, but it will also support production growth and, in turn, enhanced service to their customers.
— Joe Miglia, General Manager
The distribution center, located at 2001 US-130 in Burlington, NJ, includes 5,500 pallet spots, 12 loading docks and an advanced inventory system. The consolidation of warehouse operations into this newly constructed facility will also free up 20,000 square feet at Novacart’s New Jersey manufacturing plant for additional equipment and future advancements.
Novacart USA is based in Richmond, California. The production facility, located in Moorestown, New Jersey, manufactures innovative bakeable paper packaging for the bakery, grocery, and foodservice industries. Both U.S. locations offer warehousing and distribution capabilities and provide customers across the United States with a full line of quality products and excellent customer service. Novacart USA is part of Novacart Group, a world leader in manufacturing paper products for the food and confectionery trade. Established in 1926 in Garbagnate Monastero, Italy, the organization now has facilities around the world.
