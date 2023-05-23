Novacart USA Announces Leadership Change
EINPresswire.com/ -- Novacart USA announced today that Tom Noce has been appointed the new general manager. Noce succeeds Joe Miglia who retired April 30th after nearly 30 years of service.
Noce joins Novacart with extensive experience in manufacturing and the plastics forming industry. His background also includes work with food packaging for several private and public companies.
Noce will oversee all US operations and work closely with the corporate team to continue to build Novacart’s success in the baking and food packaging industry.
“Tom possesses a unique skill set that aligns well with the needs of our organization,” said Pietro Anghileri, owner of Novacart. “We see a very bright future for the US market with his leadership.”
“Thank you to Joe for his many years of service. He was the driving force behind the development and success of Novacart USA. We wish him all the best in his retirement,” Anghileri added.
Jessica Hughes
Noce joins Novacart with extensive experience in manufacturing and the plastics forming industry. His background also includes work with food packaging for several private and public companies.
Noce will oversee all US operations and work closely with the corporate team to continue to build Novacart’s success in the baking and food packaging industry.
“Tom possesses a unique skill set that aligns well with the needs of our organization,” said Pietro Anghileri, owner of Novacart. “We see a very bright future for the US market with his leadership.”
“Thank you to Joe for his many years of service. He was the driving force behind the development and success of Novacart USA. We wish him all the best in his retirement,” Anghileri added.
Jessica Hughes
Novacart
jhughes@novacartusa.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn