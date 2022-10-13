Mike Steele's Tax Software Company, Ultimate Tax Service, Inc., is Now a Leader in the Field
Now with 17 Ultimate Tax Service, Inc. employees (all from the Muscatine, Iowa area), Mike believes in supporting and giving back to his community.
Built in Small Town America, Ultimate Tax Service, Inc. Provides Tax Professionals All Over the U.S. with Cutting Edge Software and Quality Customer Service
Early on I realized the tax software industry was all about relationships. The relationships we build with our vendors, employees and customers are what is important”MUSCATINE, IOWA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where you have a multitude of choices, it’s important to find what you need at the right price and with the highest standard of quality. It’s no different in the field of tax professionals. In order to satisfy their clients, they require software that meets their needs to do their jobs efficiently as well as customer service that is professional and always just a phone call away to answer any software questions. As Founder and owner of Ultimate Tax Service, Inc., Mike Steele, says, “Early on, I realized the tax software industry was all about relationships. The relationships we build with our vendors, employees and customers are what are important to me. Our employees are great people and care about what they do.” A growing business, Ultimate Tax Service, Inc. had over 3,000 preparers using their software last year and is becoming one of the country’s largest resellers of tax software.
A little background is important to understand the business philosophy and attention to quality Mike has infused in Ultimate Tax Service, Inc. Growing up in Muscatine, Iowa, Mike loved the small community of 25,000 residents. Located on the Mississippi River, Muscatine’s main employer is the office furniture company, HON, and a Kraft Heinz plant that creates their famous ketchup. Mike left his hometown to attend the University of Northern Iowa and finish his accounting degree. Upon returning, he was offered a position in his father’s new business. He married his sweetheart from Muscatine, Nicole, and decided that they would stay there and raise their children in the small Iowa town.
After his father passed away in 2006, Mike saw an opportunity to offer the same services as his business, and that is when Ultimate Tax Service, Inc. was started. “My wife Nicole and I started the business from nothing except our experience,” Mike relates. "We were selling software and support to tax offices across the country.” Now with 17 employees (all from the Muscatine area), Mike believes in supporting and giving back to his community. “I always try to hire local, since I have invested in the community through real estate, I thought it was important to have most of my people living right here.” Mike provides his staff with the latest training and technology so they can quickly help tax preparers in a professional manner. Their Ultimate Tax Service, Inc. location provides many benefits such as a great work environment, training rooms, and cutting edge technology. While helping the local economy in Muscatine, Ultimate Tax Service, Inc. can go head-to-head with any larger tax software companies. Tax software is only as good as the support behind it. That’s why Ultimate Tax Service, Inc. offers 365 Service with expert software support that is always available when customers need them. They are fully staffed to answer calls quickly and efficiently. One call resolution is always the main priority. The customer support team helps hundreds of preparers convert their client data to Ultimate Tax Service, Inc. every year.
Ultimate Tax Service, Inc. has never been a “side project” for Mike – it’s his passion. Over the years, Mike’s company has developed many great relationships all over the country. Ultimate Tax Service, Inc. now works with both small and large multi-location offices.
Our Products
Ultimate Tax Service, Inc. sells tax software to fit many needs with a multitude of choices. Mike understands that not every office needs the same software and he doesn’t try to sell something a customer doesn’t need or want. Their Account Managers also assist customers in making the best selections for their business. Customers can choose from:
Online 1040 – free unlimited E-filing / no installing, no updating / includes 10 users
Desktop 1040 – free unlimited E-filing / installed software / unlimited users /
1040 + Corporate – free unlimited E-filing / installed software / unlimited users
Ultimate Tax PPR - $15 per return / no installing, no updating / includes 10 users
Renew Your Tax Software – renew early each year / best price of the season / seamless continuity in services
Ultimate Tax Service, Inc. also offers bank products – a solution that tax preparers can offer their clients which helps them get their refund faster and pays off tax preparation fees without any difficulties.
The Future of Ultimate Tax Service, Inc. – ProClient
For the past three-and-a-half years, Mike has been developing his own proprietary management software called ProClient. It will be available later this year as a bundle for Ultimate Tax Service, Inc. customers so that tax preparers can offer it to their customers. Mike says, “ProClient was created because I saw a need to help our customers run a successful business. I witnessed and experienced the same pain of having multiple systems for my office - different systems to accomplish different tasks. We were selling a tax program developed by a large company but change at a large company is slow.”
ProClient is not tax software, it is management software, so the tax office (or any business) of 10 employees or less can use this software to manage their clients. It has a multitude of features:
1) Set up customized scheduling with clients or new leads.
2) A client portal so a business can share documents and can upload their customer’s documents having them all in one place.
3) Invoicing and collecting payments from customers.
4) Text messages with clients.
5) Setting up meetings with zoom.
6) Eventually will have campaigns so that a small business can have automation to message their leads or customers.
ProClient is designed not just for tax offices but for small businesses to use and is an exciting new addition to Ultimate Tax Service, Inc..
Mike and his wife, Nicole, take great pride in what they have built with Ultimate Tax Service, Inc. “The relationships we build with our customers is our commitment,” Mike adds. “Building their business IS our business!”
