HUSBAND AND WIFE TOP TEAM ‘VICTOR AND CAROLINA’ JOINED ‘YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY’ WITH OVER 25 YEARS EXPERIENCE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) today announced the addition of ‘Victor and Carolina’ as the latest agents on the YHSGR team. The husband and wife team join YHSGR with over 25 years of combined real estate experience and ‘hundreds and hundreds’ of homes sold. The award-winning duo has served Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties for over a decade. Victor and Carolina Prieto were ranked as the #1 team at their former brokerage, RE/MAX Champions, a California office with over $1 Billion in annual sales. YHSGR clients will now have the agents’ expertise on their side when navigating real estate transactions.
“Victor and Carolina are real estate superstars famous for their billboards and hundreds of homes sold as a powerhouse married couple,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “We are happy to welcome Victor and Carolina to the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team and know that they will bring their valuable experience and trust to our clients.”
Victor and Carolina empower both buyers and sellers to execute seamless real estate transactions across several southern California counties. The duo has a proven record of working tirelessly to find the true value of a home and then sell it for top dollar, all while providing key recommendations and advice. Victor and Carolina work quickly to help home sellers, net the sellers more money with no hassle, and have no hidden fees for clients to worry about.
Victor and Carolina have an established network within California and exceptional reputation in the real estate industry. Clients can expect to receive their expertise and professional service in every interaction. The pair also have a superb social media presence, including a Facebook page with over 12,000 followers, and an Instagram profile that also has thousands of followers, where homes listed for sale are posted.
The dynamic team has been featured in Executive Agent Magazine, in a profile including an interview with the agents about their work.
“I always say we are in business because of our clients. We eat because of our clients, and we should be grateful to them,” said Victor Prieto.
For more information on working with YHSGR whether you’re a buyer, seller, or even an aspiring real estate agent, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: to be the best place to work, buy, and sell real estate. CEO, Rudy L. Kusuma, is a leader in the real estate industry, standing behind a set of core values that clients have come to appreciate in a realtor. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold over 5,000 homes totaling more than $1 Billion in real estate transactions. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has was named as an INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
“Victor and Carolina are real estate superstars famous for their billboards and hundreds of homes sold as a powerhouse married couple,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “We are happy to welcome Victor and Carolina to the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team and know that they will bring their valuable experience and trust to our clients.”
Victor and Carolina empower both buyers and sellers to execute seamless real estate transactions across several southern California counties. The duo has a proven record of working tirelessly to find the true value of a home and then sell it for top dollar, all while providing key recommendations and advice. Victor and Carolina work quickly to help home sellers, net the sellers more money with no hassle, and have no hidden fees for clients to worry about.
Victor and Carolina have an established network within California and exceptional reputation in the real estate industry. Clients can expect to receive their expertise and professional service in every interaction. The pair also have a superb social media presence, including a Facebook page with over 12,000 followers, and an Instagram profile that also has thousands of followers, where homes listed for sale are posted.
The dynamic team has been featured in Executive Agent Magazine, in a profile including an interview with the agents about their work.
“I always say we are in business because of our clients. We eat because of our clients, and we should be grateful to them,” said Victor Prieto.
For more information on working with YHSGR whether you’re a buyer, seller, or even an aspiring real estate agent, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: to be the best place to work, buy, and sell real estate. CEO, Rudy L. Kusuma, is a leader in the real estate industry, standing behind a set of core values that clients have come to appreciate in a realtor. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold over 5,000 homes totaling more than $1 Billion in real estate transactions. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has was named as an INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other