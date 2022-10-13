SCAN Health Plan Partners with Included Health to Launch First-Ever Medicare Advantage Plan for LGBTQ+ Older Adults
SCAN Affirm creates a dignified health journey for older adults to support a range of healthcare and non-healthcare needsLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Health Plan, the award-winning Medicare Advantage insurer known for its expertise in keeping older adults healthy and independent, is launching SCAN Affirm partnered with Included LGBTQ+ Health (HMO), a first-of-its-kind Medicare Advantage plan developed exclusively for LGBTQ+ older adults, in collaboration with Included Health, the only integrated virtual care and navigation platform.
“Older LGBTQ+ adults, who comprise the first generation to come out, have typically been overlooked and underserved by our healthcare system,” said Dr. Sachin Jain, president and CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “SCAN Affirm is our way of addressing the unique health and social needs of LGBTQ+ seniors so that they may receive the specialized, quality healthcare they need to age with dignity and respect.”
The latest research shows that in the United States, there are roughly 3 million LGBTQ+ adults over age 50. That number is expected to grow to around 7 million by 2030. In addition to the challenges that come with aging, as a group, LGBTQ+ older adults encounter distinct health and socioeconomic disparities that negatively impact their physical and mental health. This, compounded with the lack of social and familial support for some, poses a barrier to them aging with dignity.
SCAN Affirm members will be supported by Included Health’s Communities program. Included Health Communities is the leading dedicated care concierge and healthcare navigation platform for underserved populations, including the LGBTQ+ community. The platform improves care equity by increasing members’ trust in healthcare, connections to high-quality affirming care, and healthcare literacy and confidence, while reducing care avoidance. Members will also be able to access Included Health’s quality, culturally-affirming behavioral health and on-demand virtual visits.
“We are committed to raising the standard of care for everyone and are thrilled to partner and innovate with SCAN Health Plan,” said Colin Quinn, president of Included Health Communities. “LGBTQ+ older adults face unique challenges with aging and healthcare, ranging from loneliness and discrimination to social stigma. With our whole-person, member-centered approach, we can improve the trajectory of healthcare for older LGBTQ+ adults while also providing transformative support and connection to resources for all of life’s moments, big and small.”
SCAN Health Plan will offer the SCAN Affirm plan to members in California’s Los Angeles and Riverside Counties. In addition to the other robust benefits offered through SCAN’s plans, SCAN Affirm member benefits include:
- Care navigation services by Included Health, including support for a range of healthcare and non-healthcare needs, peer groups, community resources and advocacy;
- Lower co-pays on specialty tier drugs including HIV treatments and gender affirming hormone treatment; and
- Access to Included Health’s dedicated team, which is led by LGBTQ+ individuals, and which supports members and their loved ones in accessing clinically excellent, affirming care, and understanding their medical benefits.
Additional benefits designed to support the specific needs of LGBTQ+ seniors include:
- Virtual behavioral healthcare delivered by Included Health’s diverse provider group as well as on-demand virtual visits for everyday and urgent care needs;
- Companion care services designed to address isolation and exclusion; and
- Legal services reimbursement (e.g., durable power of attorney, living will, etc.).
“A lot of thought and care went into designing the SCAN Affirm product with the goal to provide people in the LGBTQ+ community with a non-discriminatory, quality healthcare experience,” said Jill Selby, senior vice president of product development, marketing, and market expansion for SCAN. “By combining our expertise in caring for older adults with Included Health’s expertise in serving the LGBTQ+ population, we’re aiming to create a dignified health journey that goes way beyond just benefits. SCAN Affirm offers this growing community not only quality healthcare, but support in other areas of life that are largely unaddressed.”
Enrollment in SCAN Affirm for calendar year 2023 begins on October 15, 2022.
About SCAN Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 270,000 members across California, Nevada and Arizona. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
About Included Health
Included Health is a new kind of healthcare company, delivering integrated virtual care and navigation. We’re on a mission to raise the standard of healthcare for everyone. We are the only complete, connected healthcare delivery platform designed to support the unique care experience of each person. We offer our members care guidance, advocacy, and access to personalized virtual and in-person care for everyday and urgent care, primary care, behavioral health, and specialty care. It’s all included. Learn more at includedhealth.com.
