2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Dellia (Ever-Branching Tree #1) by DAVID SCIDMORE

A striking high-fantasy book by a zealous author with a paramour for fantasy and science fiction will leave readers gasping at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair

It was all part of a plan: an uncomplicated life with few responsibilities. It was almost perfect, too, except for someone to share it with— and who knew, may be today that would change.” — David Scidmore

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— In Dellia (The Ever-Branching Tree), an exquisitely penned thriller fiction by David Scidmore, a huge fan of almost every mystical or fantasy

work, will shed delight at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19-23, 2022. Scidmore remarkably added his touch of the ever-so-cliche fantasy and romance fiction and is expected to attract new readers and further engage the current ones.

A strange phenomenon bound together a young man and woman of two separate worlds together as along with living in a world they have not been in before, they are also roped further together by a silly twist of fate, mystifying prophecies, terrifying creatures, and a “wrong place at a wrong time” swirl of romance. This epic high-fantasy cinematic work about two ordinary people’s romance leaves no room for parity with other works of the same genre.

Join the thrilling journey of a young physicist and his friend after being thrown into the world of Meerdon as Scidmore showcases in this debut novel all the

things his readers are to watch out for. Copies of the book are up for grabs on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.



Dellia (The Ever-Branching Tree)

Written by David Scidmore

Kindle |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

