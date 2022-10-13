Submit Release
IndoAmerican voting campaign #IndoAmericanVotesMatter launched by FIIDS Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies

Foundation for Indian and Indian Diaspora Studies(FIIDS-USA) launched voting campaign for civic engagement of IndoAmericans in the US 2022 election

As an immigrant minority, it is not only a civic duty, but it is also imperative for Indo-Americans to vote in the elections to get their voice heard”
— Prof. Ved Nanda

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), a U.S.-based non-profit institution for policy research and awareness, launched the #IndoAmericanVotesMatter campaign to increase participation of American voters in the U.S. 2022 elections. On this launch, Professor Ved Nanda, a distinguished law professor at Denver University and a FIIDS advisor said, “As an immigrant minority, it is not only a civic duty, but it is also imperative for Indo-Americans to vote in the elections to get their voice heard.”

As Indo-Americans encompass ~4.5 million in the United States, FIIDS encourages more participation in the election to augment Indo-Americans' influence on policy matters. Both Democrats and Republicans should recognize the importance of Indo-Americans as they are concentrated in critical races spanning states such as Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Virginia, New Jersey, Texas, and California.

Khanderao Kand, Director of FIIDS, elaborated on the #IndoAmericanVotesMatter campaign: "This campaign targeted outreach to leaders of 1000+ Indo-American organizations to propagate this message to their two million members. We are also launching media advertisements and social media campaigns." Mr. Kand further highlighted FIIDS’ campaign webpage https://fiids-usa.org/IndoAmericanVotesMatter . FIIDS National Executive Committee member, Mr. Nar Koppula, mentioned that FIIDS’ survey team will be surveying Indo-American voters on policies and issues important for their votes. FIIDS’ policy research team will provide an in-depth analysis of candidates in critical races to Indo-American voters.

"It is important for Indo-Americans to participate in the electoral voting process to ascertain our rights, especially many issues of religiophobia and discrimination against Indo-Americans and a negative campaign against India," emphasized Dr. Sampath Shivangi, the chairman of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPIO) and a patron of FIIDS.

FIIDS engages the South Asian diaspora in the United States to strengthen collaboration in policy matters related to geo-political issues, economics, immigrant issues and U.S. foreign relations, especially with India, the South Asia, and the Indo-Pacific, to establish terrorism-free and war-free peace and economic prosperity.

Khanderao Kand
Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies
