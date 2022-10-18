NEXCOM’s iNAS 330 Improves Data Security in Hostile Operating Environments
we believe the long-standing hard disk drives and solid-state drives dilemma can be solved with a storage unit that delivers data reliability at an affordable cost per gigabyte.”FREMONT, CA, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of network appliances, announced today the release of iNAS 330, a network-attached storage (NAS) device designed to enhance data security in tough operation environments, including the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas sectors. Supporting data-critical applications with robust data protections at the hardware and system levels, the iNAS 330 delivers enhanced system reliability and compliance with EN50155 and EN61373, extended temperature support from -40°C to 70°C, and IP54-compliant water and dust resistance.
The rugged iNAS 330 delivers high performance, reliable storage in harsh operating environments. Powered by SSD storage technology, it provides the data collection and storage capabilities needed for oil exploration, transportation operations, industrial automation, and more. With multiple backup capabilities, the iNAS 330 supports FTP service and SMB/CIFS file sharing protocol across platforms. Powered by Atlas OS TM™, it powers real-time information gathering, networking surveillance storage with high-resolution video, toolkits, widgets, and better data protections.
The fan-less design provides highly efficient dust and water-protection, with an IP 54-rated chassis. The iNAS 330 supports Power over Ethernet (PoE/PoE+) and follows IEEE 802.3af/ 802.3at specifications within its dual PoE+ interface, delivering power redundancy. The iNAS 330 comes with three hard drive bays, for both large storage capacity and high fault tolerance, delivering a maximum capacity of 3TB.
To maintain data integrity in harsh conditions, the IP54-rated iNAS 330 is engineered to mitigate risk, including vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and water and dust ingress. It is EN 61373/50155 compliant and available for use in high vibration and shock endurance applications suited to railway operations. To combat extreme temperatures, embedded heaters draw a combined 60 watts of power from two 802.11at PoE+ ports, keeping the temperature within range throughout operation.
"The demand for robust data storage is rising as the proliferation of IoT applications accelerates. The NEXCOM iNAS 330 is designed to help improve public transportation safety with better bus and train surveillance, enhance data-based decision-making in the oil and gas sector, and strengthen data security in harsh operating environments – including industrial applications,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “At NEXCOM, we believe the long-standing hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives (SSD) dilemma can be solved with a storage unit that delivers data reliability at an affordable cost per gigabyte.”
Key Features
• 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports for data/power redundancy with PoE+
• Data protection in harsh environments
• Fully compliant with EN50155 (railway applications), EN61373 (vibrations & shocks)
• Wide temperature range support, -40°C ~ 70°C
• IP rating: IP 54 (NEMA)
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
