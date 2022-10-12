2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Attributes Peculiar Nature by Tori Ellison

An exquisite collection of poems to mirror the complexity of life will be at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair

FR, GERMANY, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— Tori Ellison’s Attribute's Peculiar Nature is a diverse yet pertinent collection of poems decrypting the subtleties and every hidden poetic meaning that usually goes over the reader’s eyes. Represented by Authors Press, a rising publishing company, this book will be displayed at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19-23, 2022.

This candid prose poses a great addition to any witty readers’ library, with outstanding grammatical structure and “hard-to-top” writing style, Ellison and

his work will be Authors Press’ display to watch out for. Check it out by grabbing a copy of the book, available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

Attributes Peculiar Nature

Written by Tori Ellison

